Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market Size To Reach USD 3.12 Billion By 2033 Due To The Increased Focus On Advanced Applications In Gas Storage Globally SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market size is estimated at USD 0.63 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.28% during 2026–2033. Growing use in the environmental, medicinal, and energy sectors is anticipated to fuel strong market expansion over the course of the projection period.

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.79%, the U.S. Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market is expected to increase from USD 0.12 billion in 2025 to USD 0.69 billion by 2033. Strong R&D investments and renewable energy programs, together with the growing use of MOFs in gas separation, carbon capture, hydrogen storage, and pharmaceutical medication delivery, are driving growth.









Accelerating Demand for Carbon Capture, Hydrogen Storage, and Advanced Separation Technologies to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) market is the accelerating demand for carbon capture, hydrogen storage, and sophisticated separation technologies. MOFs offer remarkable surface area and adjustable qualities as companies look for effective ways to minimize emissions, enhance energy storage, and maximize gas purification. Their capacity to improve performance in industrial processes, clean energy, and environmental remediation is promoting acceptance in the energy, chemical, and environmental sectors, greatly increasing MOF commercialization and market penetration.

Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

ZIFs held the largest market share of 34.72% in 2025 due to their exceptional thermal stability, high surface area, and strong performance in gas separation and storage applications. Mechanochemical synthesis is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 26.19% over the forecast period driven by superior chemical stability and increasing use in pharmaceuticals, catalysis, and harsh environmental conditions.

By Synthesis Method

Solvothermal processes accounted for the highest market share of 41.58% in 2025 due to its proven reliability, high crystallinity output, and widespread adoption in research and commercial manufacturing. Mechanochemical synthesis is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 26.19% over the forecast period due to its low solvent usage, energy efficiency, and scalability.

By Form

Powder dominated the market with a 48.93% share in 2025 owing to its ease of handling, high surface exposure, and suitability for bulk applications such as adsorption, catalysis, and separation processes. Films are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 25.74% through 2026–2033 supported by rising applications in sensors, membranes, and electronic devices.

By Application

Gas Storage & Separation led with a 39.46% market share in 2025 as industries increasingly adopt MOFs for carbon capture, hydrogen storage, and industrial gas purification. Drug Delivery is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 27.88% during the forecast period fueled by MOFs' controlled release capabilities and biocompatibility.

By End-Use Industry

Energy & Power accounted for the largest share of 36.21% in 2025 due to increasing deployment in hydrogen storage, carbon capture, and clean energy infrastructure. Pharmaceuticals are expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.54% from 2026–2033 supported by rising investments in advanced drug delivery systems and biomedical research.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific Dominated the Market in 2025 and Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market During 2026-2033

The Asia Pacific Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market dominated with a market share of 40.87% in 2025, driven by strong manufacturing ecosystems, rising R&D investments, and large-scale industrial adoption. Countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and India are actively utilizing MOFs in gas separation, hydrogen storage, catalysis, and environmental applications.

North America is the fastest-growing Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.69% during 2026–2033. Growth is driven by strong R&D investments, rapid commercialization of advanced materials, and increasing adoption of MOFs in carbon capture, hydrogen storage, and pharmaceutical drug delivery.

Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market Recent Developments



In October 2025, BASF SE highlighted its industrial‐scale production of CALF‐20 MOFs for carbon capture and water extraction applications following recognition through the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, reinforcing commercial viability and expanding MOF offerings for sustainability projects. In June 2025, Merck KGaA expanded its Basolite MOF portfolio to support enhanced gas separation, adsorption, and energy applications, improving availability of customizable porous frameworks for research and industrial customers.

