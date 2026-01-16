Condition Of Punjab Deteriorated Under AAP Helm, Claims Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said during the tenure of the AAP government in Punjab, the condition of the state has deteriorated even further compared to the period of Congress rule.

He stated that Punjab has fallen far behind in law and order, development, and public welfare.

CM Saini was addressing the media at the Punjab BJP state office in Chandigarh, where several leaders joined the party in his presence.

They included former Member of Parliament Jagmeet Singh Brar, former Kotkapura MLA Ripujit Singh Brar, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet) leader Charanjit Singh Brar, former OSD to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Onkar Singh, farmer leader Pritpal Singh, who provided free diesel to farmers during the farmers' movement, Kulwant Singh, who contested the Lok Sabha elections from Faridkot on a Lok Bhalai Party ticket, Jaskaran Singh, Mehat President of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), along with several other leaders.

CM Saini said that the sense of insecurity among the people of Punjab is steadily increasing. He claimed that the fear prevalent in 2014 continued to persist even today, with no substantial improvement in the situation. He asserted that only the Bharatiya Janata Party can free Punjab from this atmosphere of fear. He further alleged that law and order in Punjab has completely collapsed under the AAP government.

Highlighting the achievements of the Haryana government, CM Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is rapidly advancing development in the state. He said that thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on healthcare, benefiting a large section of the population. Free treatment facilities are also being provided for kidney patients.

On agriculture, he said that the Haryana government is providing minimum support price (MSP) on all crops and vegetables, and farmers are being given per-acre incentives for not burning stubble.