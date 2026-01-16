K'taka: BJP Appeals To Chief Secretary To Take Strict Action Against Officials' Abusers

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to the Chief Secretary to initiate strict action against those who abuse and attempt to assault government officials.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka submitted a memorandum in this regard to Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Friday. Ashoka had called her to his office to discuss the matter.

“Under the Congress administration, there is no protection for officials. We have told the Chief Secretary to take strict action against those who abuse and attempt to assault officials, and to protect the officials,” said Ashoka.

He said that even though Congress leader Rajeev Gowda abused Sidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda using abusive words, Minister K.H. Muniyappa justified it.

He claimed that Muniyappa said Rajeev Gowda is a good person and that it was the fault of the female officer. Ashoka alleged that in the last two years of Congress rule, many officials have committed suicide.

“Congress goons have turned government offices into party offices. Therefore, I called the government's Chief Secretary to the office, discussed it, and conveyed my opposition to her. I told her that it is your duty to protect the officials. The police have given an opportunity for those who spoke like this to escape. The police are also involved in this case,” he charged.

“If this continues, there will be no protection for officials. We have told the Chief Secretary to take action to punish the guilty,” he said.

“No action has been taken against the culprits in the PSI Parashuram suicide case, SDI Rudranna Yadavannanavar suicide case, librarian Bhagyavati suicide, MLA Balakrishna threatening to beat the tehsildar, and so on,” he criticised.

Officials have to either protest or commit suicide, Ashoka alleged. He said there is no rule that if someone assaults an official, they should not go to the media. If an official who has no faith in the government goes to the media, there is no fault in that, Ashoka defended Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda for speaking to the media in protest against the Congress leader.

In the case of BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, they arrested him and made him wander in the forest. But here, no one has been arrested, Ashoka said. Ravi was arrested allegedly for using objectionable language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

“I will visit Ballari on Saturday (Jan 17) and protest. Law and order has deteriorated to the extent that bullets are fired at MLAs' houses. There is no funding for the Home Department, and it is not possible to provide security. That is why law and order has been affected. If the law and order situation is proper, new industries will come. But due to the lack of law and order, development is not possible,” he said.

The BJP has won the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, and victory will come in Bengaluru in the same manner, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the EVMs but has not provided any evidence. They say vote theft only where Congress has lost. They did not accuse anyone when they won in Karnataka and Telangana, he added.

Therefore, his words are like a worthless coin, Ashoka said.

Election officials are removing Bangladeshi residents from the voter list through special revision, he claimed. He further alleged that two crore Bangladeshi citizens have come to India and are engaging in criminal activities. Congress is using such people for votes. If special revision is done in Karnataka, the BJP will support it, Ashoka said.