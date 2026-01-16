251 MCD Employees Get Free LPG Stove, Cylinder Under PM Ujjwala Yojana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Free gas stoves and LPG cylinders were distributed to 251 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees on Friday under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, an official said.

The special distribution programme was held at the Civic Centre, the MCD headquarters, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chaudhary said that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a significant initiative aimed at improving women's health and empowering them.

He stated that the scheme reflects the work being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of farmers, labourers and the poor.

During the programme, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh were present.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Jaibhagwan Yadav, Chairperson of the Standing Committee Satya Sharma, Chairman of the Environment Management Committee Sandeep Kapoor, Chairman of the Education Committee of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Yogesh Verma, former Mayor Avtar Singh, Convener of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Rakesh Prajapati, along with other office-bearers and hundreds of beneficiaries, were present.

Union Minister Chaudhary said that earlier, especially during the monsoon season, women faced great difficulties while cooking food, but after the implementation of the Ujjwala Yojana, this problem has largely been resolved.

The smoke from firewood and traditional stoves caused harm to both health and the environment, and this scheme has helped in reducing those adverse effects.

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva said that over the past 12 years, the country has witnessed extensive transformation.

Understanding the hardships faced by women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced schemes such as clean cooking fuel, ensuring that women today do not face difficulties in the kitchen.

He added that the PMUY has made a significant contribution to the mission of a pollution-free Delhi.

Sachdeva said that the development of a nation is possible only when it begins in the kitchen of the household.

He added that for decades, women from poor families were forced to cook on smoke-filled stoves, leading to serious health problems. Through the Ujjwala Yojana, PM Modi has provided clean fuel and freed women from this hardship.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that under the PMUY, gas cylinders have been provided to 251 municipal corporation employees.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the MCD is continuously working to ensure that women in Delhi benefit from this scheme.

Programme conveners Sandeep Kapoor and Yogesh Verma said that due to the Ujjwala Yojana, women's health has improved, time has been saved, and their lives have become safer and more dignified.