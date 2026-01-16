BJP Emerges Single-Largest Party In Most Civic Bodies Across Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) The electoral results from the 28 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, barring Mumbai, showed the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as the most successful party across cities, winning clear majorities or finishing as the single-largest party in several corporations, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena retained control in a few key centres.

The Congress, different factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, AIMIM and local parties managed victories in select pockets, reflecting a mixed but BJP-dominated verdict in urban Maharashtra.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in the 115-member civic body, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party by winning 58 seats. AIMIM followed with 33 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 12 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA secured six and four seats, respectively.

In Navi Mumbai, the BJP, led by Minister Ganesh Naik, won a clear majority in the 111-member corporation with 66 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerged as the main opposition with 42 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won two seats and the MNS one.

In Vasai-Virar, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, led by former MLA Hitendra Thakur, returned to power with a clear majority, winning 71 of the 115 seats. The BJP won the remaining 44 seats.

In Kalyan-Dombivli, in the 122-member civic body, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerged as the single-largest party with 55 seats, while ally BJP won 51 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine seats, followed by MNS with five and Congress with two.

In Kolhapur, Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 81-member corporation with 35 seats. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, however, secured a majority together, with the BJP winning 25 seats, Shinde-led Shiv Sena 15, Ajit Pawar-led NCP four and Jansurajya one seat. Shiv Sena (UBT) won one seat.

In Nagpur, in the 151-member civic body, the BJP was leading with 102 seats and was set to win a clear majority. Congress finished second with 33 seats. In Solapur, the BJP registered a sweeping victory in the 102-member corporation, winning 87 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won four seats, while Congress secured two.

In Amravati, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the 87-member civic body with 25 seats. Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 16 seats, AIMIM 15 and Congress 14. The local Yuva Swabhiman party secured 10 seats.

In Akola, in the 80-member corporation, the BJP finished on top with 36 seats, followed by Congress with 21. Shiv Sena (UBT) won seven seats, while VBA secured five. NCP-SP, NCP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won two seats each.

In Nashik, the BJP secured a clear majority in the 122-member civic body with 72 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 26 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) got 15. Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Congress won four and three seats respectively.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP won a convincing victory in the 128-member corporation, securing 84 seats. Ajit Pawar-led NCP finished second with 37 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won six seats and one Independent was elected.

In Pune, the BJP posted a comprehensive win in the 165-member Pune Municipal Corporation, winning 123 seats. Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 21 seats, Congress 16 and Sharad Pawar-led NCP three. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) won one seat each.

In Ulhasnagar, in the 78-member corporation, the BJP edged past ally Shinde-led Shiv Sena by winning 37 seats, compared to Sena's 36.

In Thane, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde retained control of his home turf, with the Shiv Sena winning 50 of the 131 seats. The BJP, which contested in alliance, won 30 seats. Sharad Pawar-led NCP secured around 11 seats.

In Chandrapur, Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 66-member civic body with 32 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won six seats. The BJP, which had controlled the corporation earlier, was reduced to 23 seats.

In Parbhani, in the 65-member corporation, Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged as the single-largest party with 25 seats. Congress won 12 seats, while the BJP also secured 12. Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 11 seats.

In Latur, Congress won a clear majority in the 70-member civic body, securing 43 seats. Its ally Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi won four seats. The BJP won 22 seats, while Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured one.

In Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 90-member corporation with 30 seats. The BJP won 22 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led NCP won 12 seats each. Congress and NCP-SP are set to form the civic body.

In Malegaon, in the 84-member corporation, local party ISLAM won 35 seats, followed by AIMIM with 21. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 18 seats, while Congress won three.

In Panvel, the BJP won a clear majority in the 78-member civic body with 55 seats. Opposition parties together secured 18 seats.

In Mira-Bhayandar, the BJP registered a big win by securing 78 of the 95 seats in the corporation. Congress finished second with 13 seats.

In Nanded-Waghala, in the 81-member civic body, the BJP crossed the majority mark with 45 seats under the leadership of Ashok Chavan. AIMIM emerged as the second-largest party with 13 seats, followed by Congress with 12. VBA won five seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won four.

In Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the 78-member corporation with 39 seats. Congress won 18 seats.

In Jalgaon, the BJP secured a majority in the 75-member civic body with 46 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 22 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) secured five.

In Ahilyanagar, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP emerged as the single-largest party in the 68-member corporation with 27 seats. Ally BJP won 25 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 10 seats, while Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) won two and one seat respectively.

In Dhule, the BJP won a clear majority in the 74-member civic body with 50 seats. AIMIM secured 10 seats, while Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won eight and five seats respectively.

In Jalna, in the newly formed 65-member Jalna corporation, the BJP secured a clear majority with 41 seats. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 12 seats, while Congress secured nine.

In the newly formed Ichalkaranji municipal corporation, the BJP won a clear majority with 43 of the 65 seats. A local opposition front won 17 seats.