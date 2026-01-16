Gujarat CM Asks Collectors To Closely Monitor On-Ground Implementation Of Govt Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 16 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged district Collectors across Gujarat to build a stronger, more responsive system at the district level for hearing public grievances and ensuring swift, honest resolutions.

He emphasised that public trust is earned by understanding the concerns of citizens who approach the administration and responding with empathy, clarity and support. Issues that can be resolved within the district, he said, should never force people to approach state-level offices or departments.

Addressing the Collector Conference in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister asked district collectors to prioritise field visits and closely monitor the on-ground implementation of government schemes.

He called on them to lead their districts based on honesty, integrity, competence and overall administrative effectiveness. This responsibility, he noted, is an opportunity to genuinely serve the people by providing timely solutions to everyday problems.

Highlighting Gujarat's strong financial management, CM Patel said there is no shortage of funds for development work. Collectors should therefore ensure the timely execution of ongoing projects, maintain strict supervision and uphold quality standards under various schemes.

He urged all Collectors to work collectively, consult one another and maintain uniformity in the interpretation of government rules and circulars so that citizens do not face inconsistencies in service delivery across districts.

Reassuring the administration of full government support, the Chief Minister encouraged Collectors to lead fearlessly and wisely-ensuring that genuine citizens are never troubled, and wrongdoing is not allowed to affect the public. He also called for greater promotion of natural farming, describing it as key to a healthier lifestyle and a priority under the state's newly launched mission.

Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida said the conference, held under the Chief Minister's leadership, would strengthen the overall functioning of the Revenue Department.

He urged Collectors to act promptly on representations received from elected officials, expedite the distribution of property cards under the Swamitva Yojana, enhance district-level feedback mechanisms and conduct regular reviews of digital governance platforms. The minister also stressed the need to quickly operationalise government offices in newly formed talukas to ensure citizens receive timely services.

Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue, Dr Jayanti Ravi, outlined the objectives of the conference. She emphasised that under the Chief Minister's leadership, Gujarat has taken people-centric steps to simplify revenue processes.

She urged district Collectors to invest in capacity building and training of district-level karmayogis to ensure reforms reach the grassroots. She also noted the recent creation of Inspector of Land Reforms posts at the taluka level-an important step that requires focused attention from Collectors to reduce land-related pendency.

The conference was attended by Chief Secretary M. K. Das, senior secretaries, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey, district Collectors and senior officials of the Revenue Department. The one-day session included detailed reviews of pending matters across iORA/E-Dhara, iRCMS, DCLR/ALT and discussions on key issues related to the Health Department.