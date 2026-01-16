RJD Holds Review Meeting At Tejashwi's Residence, Strategy For Budget Session Discussed

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday held a review meeting at the Patna residence of Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav to deliberate on the party's future course of action.

The meeting was chaired by Tejashwi Yadav and attended by all four RJD Lok Sabha MPs -- Misa Bharti, Abhay Kushwaha, Sudhakar Singh, and Surendra Prasad Yadav -- along with Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay Yadav, and other senior leaders of the RJD's Bihar unit.

RJD Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Sudhakar Singh, said the meeting focused on strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament and the Bihar Assembly.

"We discussed the issues that we will raise during the Budget Session in Parliament. These include demands such as special status or a special package for Bihar. Similarly, we also discussed issues to be raised in the Bihar Assembly," Sudhakar Singh said.

When asked whether the party reviewed the reasons behind its electoral defeat, Singh said the matter had already been discussed in earlier meetings.

“The state president, Mangni Lal Mandal, has been holding review meetings for the past one month. Those issues have already been deliberated,” he said.

On Tejashwi Yadav's proposed statewide yatra, Sudhakar Singh said:“After the Budget Session, we will sit together and finalise the programme for his statewide yatra.”

The meeting comes amid renewed political activity by Tejashwi Yadav, who had largely remained away from public engagements following the RJD's crushing defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

His return to active politics has drawn attention within party circles.

However, the review meeting also sparked internal criticism. Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Rohini Acharya, took to social media to question the intent of the exercise, describing it as a“show”.

She advised her brother to focus on introspection and decisive action instead of symbolic meetings.

“Introspection and taking responsibility are more important than putting on a show of a review meeting. The relevance of any review will be proven only when there is the courage to deal with the vultures who have surrounded you. The public understands everything,” she wrote, in an apparent reference to senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav.

The comments have added to speculation about internal differences within the RJD as the party attempts to regroup after its electoral setback.