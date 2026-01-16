Miami Leads Tourism Mobility As Strategic Plans Are Unveiled At GMBHA Panel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Miami Takes the Lead on Tourism Mobility: Strategic Plans Revealed at GMBHA Panel

Hospitality and transportation leaders align to ensure seamless connectivity for visitors ahead of Large events 2026 and beyond.

On January 14, 2026, the Greater Miami & Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA) convened industry leaders at the Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables for the panel“The Future of Tourism Mobility.”

Sponsored by MP Parking and supported by annual sponsors Alflex, Encore, GMCVB, Limo Miami, and Servpro, the event brought together top transportation executives and hospitality stakeholders to address Miami's growing mobility challenges and outline solutions critical for major global events this 2026, reinforcing why mobility is now a competitive advantage for the destination.

The discussion was led by Moderator Alice Bravo, P.E., President & CEO of Alice Bravo & Associates, alongside an influential panel featuring Patrick Goddard, CEO of Brightline Florida; Stacy L. Miller, P.E., Director & CEO of Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works; and Daniel Iglesias, P.E., District Six Secretary for the Florida Department of Transportation.

Together, they explored transformative projects such as the Metro Express Bus Rapid Transit, a 20-mile fully electric corridor expected to be the longest in the U.S.; the FIFA 2026 Mobility Plan, with five major hubs and extended rail hours; and iconic infrastructure upgrades like the Signature Bridge and Double-Deck 836, designed to ease congestion and improve access to Miami Beach.

Long-term strategies emphasized a“car-alternative” lifestyle, integrating Brightline's intercity rail, new commuter corridors, micro-mobility, and advanced air mobility with eVTOL testing, positioning Miami as a global leader in next-generation transportation.

For hotels and tourism operators, these initiatives mean enhanced guest experiences, reduced travel friction, and improved connectivity between airports, event venues, and key hospitality zones. These advancements are opportunities for seamless connectivity, helping Miami shine as a top choice for global travelers, major sporting events, and conventions.

“Mobility is the backbone of hospitality,” said Curtis J. Crider, President & CEO of GMBHA.“Our industry thrives when visitors can move effortlessly across our city. These plans are not just about infrastructure; they're about elevating Miami's reputation as a world-class destination where convenience meets experience.”

About GMBHA

The Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA) represent more than 120 hotels and over 180 allied businesses across South Florida. Its mission is to promote the responsible growth of the hospitality industry, foster professional development, and strengthen collaboration between the private sector, government, and community. Under the leadership of President Curtis J. Crider, GMBHA continues to champion innovation, sustainability, and workforce excellence while serving as a leading voice in Miami's tourism industry.

