BJP Nat'l General Secy Arun Singh Hails Raj CM's Working Style, Says He Is Working With Dedication And Commitment

Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, on Friday, praised Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's style of functioning, saying that he is working with dedication and commitment.

He also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of indulging in destructive and negative politics that has been repeatedly rejected by the people.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office in Jaipur, Singh said the recent electoral outcomes reflect people's renewed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-oriented politics.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA's decisive victories in the Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar, as well as the historic win in the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) and other municipal elections in Maharashtra, demonstrate growing public support for the NDA.

He expressed gratitude to the voters for what he termed a mandate for good governance and development.

Referring to the controversy around MGNREGA, BJP leader Singh said the Congress is deliberately spreading misinformation about the welfare scheme being discontinued, whereas in reality, a new law has been enacted after removing its shortcomings.

He alleged that MGNREGA during the Congress-led UPA government had become synonymous with corruption.

"There were reports of potholes being filled repeatedly on paper. If their measurements were added up, the area would exceed that of an entire Assembly constituency -- clear proof of corruption," he claimed.

He said that under the 'VB-G RAM G' scheme, rural labourers will now receive 125 days of employment instead of 100 days, along with wages within 15 days, failing which unemployment allowance will be provided.

"This law ensures accountability and will raise the standard of living in villages while accelerating rural development," he said.

BJP leader Singh alleged that Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, are opposing the scheme to protect corrupt elements, adding that earlier social audits were either absent or ineffective, whereas corruption will no longer go unchecked under the new system.

He also said that the Gram Sabhas will now decide priority development works, enabling projects such as schools, warehouses, skill development centres, nursing homes and ponds.

This, he said, will strengthen villages and help realise Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Taking a swipe at Congress, BJP leader Singh said the grand old party opposes anything associated with Lord Ram, be it Ram Setu, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya or now the VB-G RAM G scheme, merely because it carries the name of Lord Ram.

Praising the 'double-engine' government in Rajasthan, Singh said Chief Minister Sharma is working with dedication and integrity.

He claimed that issues such as recruitment paper leaks, examination-related internet shutdowns and irregularities have ended, examinations are now conducted transparently, results are declared on time, and youth are getting employment.

He also highlighted the state government's various welfare initiatives, calling them evidence of people-centric governance.