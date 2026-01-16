$HTX Quarterly Burn Hits A New High Of 13.62 Trillion, Total Burn Volume Nears 10% Of Total Supply

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX DAO announced the successful completion of its $HTX token burn for Q4 2025. Through the rigorous execution of these quarterly burns, the circulating supply of $HTX has been further optimized, enhancing token scarcity and strengthening long-term value for ecosystem participants and holders..

Q4 Token Burn Rises Over 30% Amid Market Headwinds

On-chain data confirms the destruction of 13,616,371,495,327.31 $HTX tokens, valued at over $23.31 million.

Burn Details: #/transaction/f2a20879d33e1f08feedef2d2779bb1cd919e792dbc637201beedac44b89722

Despite a sluggish crypto market in late 2025, HTX DAO's burn metrics defied broader trends, to reach a historic milestone. This record-high burn volume represents a 36.4% year-over-year (YoY) increase and a 3.78% rise from the previous quarter.

According to HTX DAO's whitepaper, the HTX exchange, as an ecosystem partner of HTX DAO, provides 50% of its revenue each quarter to buy back and burn $HTX. So this quarterly burn underscores HTX's robust fundamentals; by maintaining steady earnings through market fluctuations, the exchange ensures the liquidity necessary to sustain HTX DAO's aggressive deflationary mechanism.

Throughout 2025, HTX achieved consistent growth across all key performance indicators:



User Base: Exceeded 55 million registered users (6 million added in 2025).

Trading Volume: Reached $3.3 trillion (a 39% YoY increase). Capital Inflow: Net inflows totaled $608 million.



100 Trillion $HTX Burned: Entering an Era of Accelerated Deflation

This latest event marks a pivotal moment in HTX DAO's deflationary roadmap. To date, HTX DAO has cumulatively burned approximately 99.49 trillion $HTX tokens, with an estimated value of $186.93 million.

Most notably, cumulative burns of $HTX tokens are approaching 10% of its total supply. This milestone signals that the token is entering a period of accelerated deflation. By steadily reducing the circulating supply, HTX DAO is laying a solid foundation for long-term price support through a healthier supply-demand balance.

Empowering the Ecosystem Through Enhanced Governance

Building on the momentum of 2025, HTX DAO is entering a new phase of redefining $HTX token's value proposition through greater transparency and community-led governance.

HTX DAO reaffirms its commitment to the token burn as a permanent, transparent strategy. Moving forward, the platform will continue to refine its listing processes and elevate the community's role in key business decisions. Furthermore, HTX DAO will prioritize expanding $HTX utility across both CeFi and DeFi applications, fostering a self-sustaining economy designed to benefit every holder.

About HTX DAO

HTX DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) collaboratively built by community members, early contributors, and global advisors. Supported by HTX Exchange and the TRON blockchain ecosystem, HTX DAO is committed to establishing an open governance ecosystem led by users, governed by transparent rules, and driven by efficient collaboration, serving as a key engine in advancing decentralized finance (DeFi).

HTX DAO embodies the principle of“token holders govern”, aiming to inspire global consensus and participation, align community interests with platform value, and explore a new order in the world of crypto finance.

