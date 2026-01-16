Global Firearms Market To Surge To USD 62.13 Billion By 2032 Amid Technological Advancements And Regulatory Shifts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firearms market is ripe with opportunities in technology, modular design, compliance strategies, and adaptive distribution Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firearms Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The firearms market is progressing through a pivotal era characterized by technological advancements, regulatory transformations, intricate procurement processes, and expanded end-user expectations. Industry leaders need adept strategies to maintain competitiveness and ensure strategic growth within this dynamic landscape. Firearms Market Snapshot The firearms market has experienced significant growth, from USD 42.21 billion in 2025 to USD 44.51 billion in 2026, with forecasts predicting a surge to USD 62.13 billion by 2032. This is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67%. This growth spans civilian, law enforcement, military, and private security sectors. Procurement strategies are increasingly influenced by fluctuating supply chains and regulatory amendments. For decision-makers, this report provides the tools to develop adaptive approaches to demand forecasting and channel selection necessary for each segment. Scope & Segmentation of the Firearms Ecosystem Our in-depth analysis spans the entire firearms ecosystem, detailing sector-specific elements across product lines, technologies, applications, and regional influences. Tailored strategies are essential for navigating procurement and product strategies within each segment.

Product Types: Key categories include handguns (pistols, revolvers), muzzleloaders, rifles, and shotguns, each aligning with specific buying behaviors.

Bore Types: Offers include rifled and smooth bore options, meeting various modern and traditional use cases.

Action Mechanisms: Markets are distinguished by bolt, lever, and self-loading systems, which affect maintenance and lifecycle cost considerations.

Applications: Civilian activities such as collecting, hunting, personal protection, and recreational shooting drive diverse product specifications.

End-Users: Servicing individuals, law enforcement, military, and security firms, each with unique compliance and support needs.

Technologies: Features like polymer integration, modular design, additive manufacturing, smart accessories, and advanced storage enhance product and service performance. Regional Scope: Opportunities and compliance requirements vary across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, necessitating distinct market entry strategies. Key Takeaways from This Report

Align product development closely with shifting regulatory landscapes to facilitate market entry and reduce launch timelines.

Develop platform-based solutions emphasizing modular designs and lifecycle supports to differentiate offerings and achieve competitive gains.

Optimize distribution frameworks by adopting digital and direct channels for enhanced engagement and real-time demand insights.

Formulate strategies for each segment to maximize the value proposition and long-term engagement with distinct procurement needs.

Centralize process standardization with product adaptations to ensure compliance across various regions. Invest in strategic alliances, vertical integration, and enhanced aftermarket services to boost market advantage and successfully navigate key market regulations. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $44.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $62.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025

7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Firearms Market, by Type

8.1. Handguns

8.1.1. Pistols

8.1.2. Revolvers

8.2. Muzzleloaders

8.3. Rifles

8.4. Shotguns

9. Firearms Market, by Bore Type

9.1. Rifled

9.2. Smooth Bore

10. Firearms Market, by Action Mechanism

10.1. Bolt

10.2. Lever

10.3. Self-loading

11. Firearms Market, by Application

11.1. Civilian

11.1.1. Collecting

11.1.2. Hunting

11.1.3. Personal Protection

11.1.4. Recreational Shooting

11.2. Law Enforcement

12. Firearms Market, by End-User

12.1. Individuals

12.2. Law Enforcement Agencies

12.3. Military

12.4. Security Companies

13. Firearms Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific

14. Firearms Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO

15. Firearms Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea

16. United States Firearms Market

17. China Firearms Market

18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18.5. Anderson Manufacturing Company, Inc.

18.6. Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc.

18.7. Benelli Armi S.p.A.

18.8. Benelli Q.J.

18.9. Black Rain Ordnance Inc.

18.10. China North Industries Corporation

18.11. Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC

18.12. Diamondback Firearms LLC

18.13. Dynamit Nobel Defence GmbH

18.14. Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.

18.15. FN America, LLC

18.16. Forjas Taurus S.A.

18.17. General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc.

18.18. GLOCK, Inc.

18.19. Henry RAC Holding Corp.

18.20. Heritage Manufacturing, Inc.

18.21. Hi-Point Firearms

18.22. Industria de Material Belico do Brasil - IMBEL

18.23. JSC Kalashnikov Concern

18.24. Kalashnikov Concern JSC

18.25. KelTec CNC Industries, Inc.

18.26. KIMBER MFG., INC.

18.27. Legacy Sports International Inc.

18.28. O. F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

18.29. Radical Firearms, LLC

18.30. RemArms LLC

18.31. Ruger and Co., Inc.

18.32. Sarsilmaz Silah Sanayi A.S.

18.33. Savage Arms, Inc.

18.34. SCCY Industries, LLC.

18.35. Sig Sauer, Inc.

18.36. SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.

18.37. Springfield Armory Inc.

18.38. SSS Defence Private Limited

18.39. Steyr Arms GmbH

18.40. Walther Arms, INC.

18.41. Yantra India Limited

18.42. Zastava Oruzje A.D.

List of Figures: 13 figures included

List of Tables: 202 tables included

