Global Firearms Market To Surge To USD 62.13 Billion By 2032 Amid Technological Advancements And Regulatory Shifts
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$44.51 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$62.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Firearms Market, by Type
8.1. Handguns
8.1.1. Pistols
8.1.2. Revolvers
8.2. Muzzleloaders
8.3. Rifles
8.4. Shotguns
9. Firearms Market, by Bore Type
9.1. Rifled
9.2. Smooth Bore
10. Firearms Market, by Action Mechanism
10.1. Bolt
10.2. Lever
10.3. Self-loading
11. Firearms Market, by Application
11.1. Civilian
11.1.1. Collecting
11.1.2. Hunting
11.1.3. Personal Protection
11.1.4. Recreational Shooting
11.2. Law Enforcement
12. Firearms Market, by End-User
12.1. Individuals
12.2. Law Enforcement Agencies
12.3. Military
12.4. Security Companies
13. Firearms Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Firearms Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Firearms Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. United States Firearms Market
17. China Firearms Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18.5. Anderson Manufacturing Company, Inc.
18.6. Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc.
18.7. Benelli Armi S.p.A.
18.8. Benelli Q.J.
18.9. Black Rain Ordnance Inc.
18.10. China North Industries Corporation
18.11. Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC
18.12. Diamondback Firearms LLC
18.13. Dynamit Nobel Defence GmbH
18.14. Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.
18.15. FN America, LLC
18.16. Forjas Taurus S.A.
18.17. General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc.
18.18. GLOCK, Inc.
18.19. Henry RAC Holding Corp.
18.20. Heritage Manufacturing, Inc.
18.21. Hi-Point Firearms
18.22. Industria de Material Belico do Brasil - IMBEL
18.23. JSC Kalashnikov Concern
18.24. Kalashnikov Concern JSC
18.25. KelTec CNC Industries, Inc.
18.26. KIMBER MFG., INC.
18.27. Legacy Sports International Inc.
18.28. O. F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.
18.29. Radical Firearms, LLC
18.30. RemArms LLC
18.31. Ruger and Co., Inc.
18.32. Sarsilmaz Silah Sanayi A.S.
18.33. Savage Arms, Inc.
18.34. SCCY Industries, LLC.
18.35. Sig Sauer, Inc.
18.36. SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.
18.37. Springfield Armory Inc.
18.38. SSS Defence Private Limited
18.39. Steyr Arms GmbH
18.40. Walther Arms, INC.
18.41. Yantra India Limited
18.42. Zastava Oruzje A.D.
List of Figures: 13 figures included
List of Tables: 202 tables included
