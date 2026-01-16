Gift Of Life Marrow Registry To Help More Patients With Expanded Stem Cell Collection Center And Therapy Laboratory At Boca Raton Headquarters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion Increases Blood Stem Cell Donation Capacity for the Future of Cell-Based Therapies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gift of Life Marrow Registry marked a major milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating its expanded, state-of-the-art Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Collection Center-the largest registry-operated unrelated donor stem cell collection facility-alongside the expansion of the organization's Center for Cell and Gene Therapy. The new facilities increase the number of donor suites available for collection and enhance laboratory services supporting cell and gene therapy innovation.

The celebration was led by Jay Feinberg, Founder and CEO of Gift of Life Marrow Registry, a 30-year leukemia survivor and transplant recipient, and was joined by key partners and longtime supporters Dr. Miriam Adelson, Charles Bronfman, Miri Shepher, Sara Aronson and Evie Goldfine, whose philanthropy has played a vital role in expanding access to lifesaving transplants. Stephen B. Siegel, Gift of Life's Chairman of the Board, along with board members Edward Blumenfeld, Peter Cohen and Julia Kingsley, also attended the event to recognize the impact of the expansion, which included guided tours of the collection center and cell therapy laboratory facilities.

“Today is more than a ribbon cutting. It marks what is possible when vision, philanthropy and mission come together in service of patients around the world whose very survival depends on life-saving transplants and stem cell therapies,” said Feinberg.“At Gift of Life, we believe every patient deserves an equal opportunity to receive the transplant that can save their lives. Those core values have driven us to build something truly unique here: a first of its kind, fully integrated facility -everything happens here-from donor recruitment to clinical testing to case management to medical services, to stem cell collection, laboratory processing, cryopreservation and stem cell distribution-it all happens here, under one roof, and with one defining purpose: saving lives. This expansion dramatically increases our ability to deliver on this promise-at scale, with efficiency, precision and compassion.”

“As a physician, saving lives is deeply personal to me,” said Dr. Adelson.“My support for Gift of Life reflects a belief I hold both professionally and personally, that innovation and compassion belong together. This work is ultimately about people, donors who step forward selflessly and patients whose lives depend on timely, lifesaving transplants. It is especially meaningful to be part of an organization that not only saves lives today, but is building a lasting foundation of hope for families around the world.”

The Adelson Collection Center has always been known for its signature warm, inviting environment and concierge-style donor experience. With the increased capacity, more donors can be scheduled each week so that patients can receive transplants faster and more reliably once a match is identified.

In parallel, the expansion of Gift of Life's Center for Cell and Gene Therapy increases capacity for its CLIA-certified clinical testing services, sophisticated cell processing and cryopreservation services and research activities.

About Gift of Life Marrow Registry

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. The organization, established in 1991, is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood-related diseases. The registry houses its own state-of-the-art stem cell collection center, BioBank, and laboratory. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit .

Media contact: Amy Glanzman

Phone: (561) 982-2903; Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at