Iranian President Praises Russia's Support At UN In Phone Call

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Jan 16 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for Russia's support at the United Nations in a phone conversation, according to the Iranian President's office.

Pezeshkian praised Russia's position in support of Iran's "rightfulness" at the UN and other international organisations, stressing that his administration's domestic policy approach is people-based, involving all-out efforts to hear the people's demands and reduce the problems resulting from the "cruel" sanctions imposed on the country, said a statement on the presidency's website.

Pezeshkian briefed Putin on the recent events in Iran, highlighting the direct role and interventions of the United States, Israel and certain European states in the incidents, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Iranian President emphasised the two countries' "very good" interactions and cooperation across sectors, including economy, investment, transportation, and energy. He noted that the cooperation projects are progressing very well, and no problem has been reported.

Putin, for his part, said Russia follows Iran's developments with care and sensitivity, adding that what had unfolded in Iran over the past days resembled color revolution scenarios.

The Russian President denounced the actions perpetrated by the "rioters" in Iran, such as invading government, public and religious places as well as carrying out violent attacks against security and law enforcement forces with foreign support, expressing hope that Iran's economic situation would improve on the back of the Iranian government's measures.

Putin said Russia is making diplomatic efforts to elaborate on Iran's circumstances and positions and prevent escalation at the international level.

He said Russia always welcomes further expansion of relations with Iran, expressing satisfaction with the progress in cooperation projects.

Protests erupted since late December in several Iranian cities over the sharp depreciation of the rial. Authorities have acknowledged the demonstrations and said they are prepared to address economic grievances, while warning against violence, vandalism, and unrest.

Initially held peacefully, the protests gradually became violent, leading to casualties and damage to public property, mosques, government buildings and banks, especially on January 8 and 9, for which Iranian authorities have blamed the United States and Israel.