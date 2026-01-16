Centre Moots Strict Law To Protect Farmers From Fake Seeds

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday unveiled the proposals of the new Seed Act (Seed Act 2026), which include mandatory registration of seed companies and a penalty of up to Rs 30 lakh for selling substandard seeds.

The minister said the proposed legislation is a historic step aimed at ensuring farmers' protection, seed quality, and transparency across the system.

Every seed packet will carry a QR code, which, when scanned, will allow farmers to access complete information about its origin. This will not only prevent the sale of fake or substandard seeds but will also enable swift action against those responsible if such seeds enter the market.

Chouhan said a nationwide seed traceability system will now be established. "We have tried to create a system through which it can be known where the seed was produced, which dealer supplied it, and who sold it," he remarked.

He said every seed company will now have to be registered, making it clear which companies are authorised to operate. "Details of registered companies will be available, and no unauthorised seller will be allowed to sell seeds," he said. This will eliminate fake companies from the market and ensure that farmers receive seeds only from credible sources.

The Agriculture Minister said once traceability is implemented, fake or poor-quality seeds will be identified immediately. "Inferior seeds will not come into the system, and even if they do, they will be caught. Those who supply such seeds will be penalised," he said. This will put an end to the arbitrary practices of companies and dealers who mislead farmers.

Chouhan said there will be zero tolerance for negligence in seed quality. "Earlier, the penalty was up to Rs 500. Now, there is a proposal to impose a fine of up to Rs 30 lakh, and if someone deliberately commits an offence, there will also be a provision for punishment," he said.

The minister said the Seed Act has provisions at three levels: the public sector (Indian Council of Agricultural Research, agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras), domestic companies that produce high-quality seeds, and a proper evaluation mechanism for foreign seeds.

"Seeds imported from abroad will be approved only after thorough testing and evaluation. Our public institutions and domestic private sector will be strengthened so that quality seeds reach farmers," he said.

The minister also dispelled concerns that the new law would impose restrictions on traditional seeds used by farmers.

"Farmers can sow their own seeds and share seeds with other farmers. The traditional system of seed exchange at the local level will continue without any problem," he said. He cited the example of rural areas where farmers exchange seeds during sowing and return them later with an additional quantity, adding that such practices will remain unaffected.