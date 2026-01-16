Gujarat Signs Mous Worth Rs 5.78 Lakh Crore At Regional Summit, Set To Create 6.26 Lakh Jobs

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 16 (IANS) Gujarat is poised for a major industrial leap forward, with more than 6.26 lakh new jobs expected to be created across the state following a record number of investment commitments at the recent Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit held in Rajkot.

Briefing the media after the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani shared detailed outcomes of the two-day summit.

According to Vaghani, the Kutch–Saurashtra Regional Summit, organised as a precursor to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, has proved to be a milestone in the state's industrial growth story. Across the two days, the summit secured 5,492 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for potential investments worth Rs 5,78,330 crore in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions.

“These MoUs collectively translate into 6,26,253 employment opportunities across Gujarat,” Vaghani said, calling it one of the most successful regional summits organised so far.

Kutch district emerged as the top investment destination at the summit, signing 458 MoUs worth Rs 1,25,017 crore. These projects alone are expected to generate employment for 48,419 people in the district.

Bhavnagar ranked second, receiving Rs 60,000 crore in proposed investments across 306 projects. In addition, Amreli saw 62 MoUs valued at Rs 36,000 crore, while Rajkot district stood out with the highest number of projects - 2,921 MoUs - worth Rs 23,000 crore.

Among all sectors represented at the summit, Power, Oil and Gas dominated the investment landscape, drawing commitments worth Rs 4,55,065 crore - the single largest sectoral share. Beyond the regional commitments, another 59 MoUs worth Rs 2,62,293 crore were signed at various locations across the state. These additional projects are expected to create around 1,81,143 jobs, further strengthening Gujarat's employment ecosystem.

Vaghani emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming a“global destination for investment.”

He noted that the projects announced at the regional summit will play a crucial role in consolidating the state's industrial footprint and accelerating broad-based economic development.

With billions in investment and thousands of new jobs on the horizon, the 2026 Regional Summit reinforces Gujarat's reputation as one of India's most attractive and business-friendly states.