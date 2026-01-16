Phase 2 Development Of Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port To Begin On January 24

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (IANS) Kerala's ambitious Adani Group-run Vizhinjam International Seaport project is set to enter a decisive new phase with the inauguration of its second stage of development on January 24, marking a major milestone in the state's port-led growth strategy, an official statement said on Friday.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the construction works at a function scheduled at the port site at 4 p.m.

The event will also witness the launch of export–import (EXIM) cargo services from the port, enabling direct handling of import and export consignments and significantly enhancing Vizhinjam's commercial profile.

In a key infrastructure boost, a newly built port road connecting the harbour to the National Highway bypass will also be inaugurated, improving last-mile connectivity and easing cargo evacuation.

The second phase of the project involves an investment of around Rs 10,000 crore.

Once completed, Vizhinjam's annual handling capacity is projected to rise sharply from the current 1.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to 5 million TEUs, positioning the port as a major transhipment and cargo hub on India's western seaboard.

As part of the expansion, the total berth length will be increased from the existing 800 metres to 2,000 metres, allowing the port to handle a higher volume of large container vessels.

The breakwater, a critical component for safe operations, will be extended from 3 km to 4 km, enhancing operational resilience and year-round navigability.

The second phase also includes the development of key ancillary infrastructure, such as a dedicated railway yard to strengthen multimodal connectivity, a multipurpose berth to handle diverse cargo, a liquid terminal, and a tank farm.

These additions are expected to broaden the port's cargo mix and attract new business segments, including petrochemicals and bulk liquids.

Officials say the Phase-II expansion will significantly strengthen Vizhinjam's competitiveness, reduce India's dependence on foreign transhipment ports, and generate substantial economic activity and employment in the region, reinforcing Kerala's position in the global maritime trade network.