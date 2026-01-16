Fishing Rods Market Trends, Tech Developments And Investment Opportunities To 2032: Global Revenue Growth Of $340 Million Projected
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$1.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Fishing Rods Market, by Product Type
8.1. Baitcasting Rods
8.2. Fly Rods
8.3. Ice Fishing Rods
8.4. Spinning Rods
8.4.1. Extra Heavy Power
8.4.2. Heavy Power
8.4.3. Light Power
8.4.4. Medium Heavy Power
8.4.5. Medium Power
8.4.6. Ultra Light Power
8.5. Telescopic Rods
8.6. Trolling Rods
9. Fishing Rods Market, by Material
9.1. Bamboo
9.2. Composite
9.3. Fiberglass
9.4. Graphite
10. Fishing Rods Market, by Price Range
10.1. Economy
10.2. Luxury
10.3. Mid Range
10.4. Premium
11. Fishing Rods Market, by Power
11.1. Extra Heavy
11.2. Heavy
11.3. Light
11.4. Medium
11.5. Medium Heavy
11.6. Ultra Light
12. Fishing Rods Market, by Action
12.1. Fast
12.2. Medium
12.3. Slow
13. Fishing Rods Market, by Application
13.1. Freshwater
13.2. Saltwater
14. Fishing Rods Market, by End User
14.1. Professional
14.2. Recreational
15. Fishing Rods Market, by Distribution Channel
15.1. Offline
15.2. Online
16. Fishing Rods Market, by Region
16.1. Americas
16.1.1. North America
16.1.2. Latin America
16.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
16.2.1. Europe
16.2.2. Middle East
16.2.3. Africa
16.3. Asia-Pacific
17. Fishing Rods Market, by Group
17.1. ASEAN
17.2. GCC
17.3. European Union
17.4. BRICS
17.5. G7
17.6. NATO
18. Fishing Rods Market, by Country
18.1. United States
18.2. Canada
18.3. Mexico
18.4. Brazil
18.5. United Kingdom
18.6. Germany
18.7. France
18.8. Russia
18.9. Italy
18.10. Spain
18.11. China
18.12. India
18.13. Japan
18.14. Australia
18.15. South Korea
19. United States Fishing Rods Market
20. China Fishing Rods Market
21. Competitive Landscape
21.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
21.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
21.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
21.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
21.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
21.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
21.5. Abu Garcia, Inc.
21.6. Daiwa Corporation
21.7. Dobyns Rods, Inc.
21.8. Evergreen International Co., Ltd.
21.9. Fenwick Fishing Rods, Inc.
21.10. G. Loomis, Inc.
21.11. Hardy & Greys Ltd.
21.12. KastKing Inc.
21.13. Lamiglas, Inc.
21.14. Lew's Fishing Tackle, Inc.
21.15. Major Craft Co., Ltd.
21.16. Megabass Inc.
21.17. Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd.
21.18. Penn Fishing Tackle Manufacturing Company
21.19. Phenix Rods, Inc.
21.20. Pure Fishing, Inc.
21.21. Shimano Inc.
21.22. St. Croix Rods, Inc.
21.23. Temple Fork Outfitters, Inc.
21.24. Tenryu Co., Ltd.
21.25. Tica Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd.
21.26. Zebco Holdings, Inc.
