Siebert Williams Shank's Dianne Calabrisotto Awarded New York Seat On FINRA's Small Firm Advisory Committee

DiAnne Calabrisotto, Chief Operating Officer of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC (SWS), has been elected to the New York seat on the(FINRA)(SFAC).

FINRA's small firms in the New York region elected Calabrisotto as their representative on the committee, with a three-year term to begin January 1, 2026. She is currently a FINRA District 10 Regional Committee member.

“Small firms play an undeniable and pivotal role in the securities industry, and I am thrilled to have been elected a representative for New York's small firms on this committee,” said Calabrisotto.“With over 40 years of experience, I have seen the continuous evolution of our industry and understand the importance of communication and advocacy for small firms with regards to proposed policy and regulation.”

Calabrisotto was a founding member of The Williams Capital Group, L.P., which subsequently merged with Siebert Cisneros Shank to form SWS. Throughout her career, she has overseen operations in equities, commercial paper, agency debentures, securitized products, taxable fixed income, and municipal securities. She works to ensure the SWS team is well positioned to deliver optimal execution outcomes for its issuer clients, investor clients, and bank alliance partners.

The SFAC is an advisory committee advocating for small firm interests and concerns, including review and guidance of FINRA rule proposals and regulatory initiatives and their potential impact on small firms. According to FINRA classification, a large firm is any broker or dealer with 500 or more registered persons and a small firm is classified as having no more than 150 under registration.

Dually headquartered in New York, NY and Oakland, CA, SWS is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services. Its mission is to exceed expectations through value-added results and leave a lasting impact on the sectors, corporations, and communities it serves. SWS counts over 80 Fortune 100 companies among its clients.

