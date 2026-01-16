Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Honored At Global Healthcare Awards 2025


2026-01-16 10:31:19
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder, Chief Neurosurgeon, and Managing Director of Dr. Rao's Hospital, has been recognized at the Global Healthcare Awards 2025 as one of India's foremost specialists in neurosurgery and spine surgery, reinforcing his leadership in advanced neurological care.

Dr. Rao is widely acknowledged as one of the best neurosurgeons in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and India, and leads Dr. Rao's Hospital, a state-of-the-art center dedicated to brain, spine, and nerve care. The hospital is recognized as one of the best neurologic and neurosurgical facilities in the region, offering advanced, patient-centric care and comprehensive treatment options for complex neurological conditions.

About Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a highly skilled and internationally trained neurosurgeon with more than two decades of experience in the diagnosis and surgical management of neurological and spinal disorders. He founded Dr. Rao's Hospital in Guntur to bring world-class neurosurgical care closer to patients in Andhra Pradesh and beyond, empowering individuals with access to advanced procedures previously available only in major metropolitan centers.

Under his leadership, Dr. Rao's Hospital has earned a reputation for excellence through:

Comprehensive neurosurgical services covering brain, spine, and nerve disorders

Utilization of cutting-edge technology and minimally invasive surgical techniques

A multidisciplinary care model focused on positive outcomes and patient well-being

Personalized attention with robust support services for patients and families

Dr. Rao's unwavering commitment to quality has helped establish the hospital as one of the preeminent neurosurgery centers in India, drawing patients from across states and internationally for specialized care.

Global Healthcare Awards Recognition

The Global Healthcare Awards 2025 honor professionals and institutions that demonstrate leadership and excellence across healthcare disciplines. Dr. Patibandla's accolade - Best Spine Surgeon & Neurosurgeon in India - highlights his contributions in advancing neurosurgical techniques, patient outcomes, and clinical leadership. The award underscores his role in expanding access to high-quality neurological care from a regional hub in Guntur.

Commitment to Patient Care and Innovation

Dr. Rao's clinical philosophy emphasizes compassionate medicine, innovative surgical practices, and evidence-based care. These principles are reflected in the hospital's holistic approach, which integrates diagnostic precision, surgical expertise, and rehabilitation services to support each patient's recovery journey.

Dr. Rao's Hospital - A Center of Excellence

Dr. Rao's Hospital in Guntur is regarded among the best neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and India. Its advanced facilities and specialized care pathways have helped it emerge as a trusted destination for patients seeking expert treatment for neurological conditions such as brain tumors, spinal disorders, cerebrovascular disease, epilepsy surgery, and minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures.

Hospital Address:
12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet,
Opposite Sravani Hospital,
Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India

📞 Phone: +91 90100 56444
📧 Email:

🌐 Website:

About Dr. Rao's Hospital

Dr. Rao's Hospital is a specialized neuroscience center in Guntur focused on advanced neurosurgery, spine surgery, and neurological care. Founded by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the hospital is committed to delivering compassionate, cutting-edge treatment with a patient-first philosophy.

EIN Presswire

