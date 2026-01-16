New RSW/US 2026 Outlook Report Finds Referrals And Networking Losing Effectiveness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RSW/US has released its 2026 New Year Outlook Report, highlighting a clear shift in how agencies are winning new business and why traditional reliance on referrals and networking is no longer sufficient.

For years, referrals, past relationships, and personal networks served as the driver of agency growth. In 2022, 73% of clients said they learned about new firms through networking, 67% through past relationships, and 60% through friends or co-workers.

By 2025, those same channels had declined significantly. The report finds that only 58% of clients now cite networking, 48% past relationships, and 35% friends or co-workers as ways they learn about new agencies. This shift reflects a steady erosion of channels agencies once depended on to drive opportunities.

Beyond the decline of referrals, the report identifies three additional shifts agencies must address to drive growth in 2026:

.Responding to changes in in-housing: While many clients still maintain in-house teams, the overall amount of work handled internally is declining, creating opportunity for agencies that position their value clearly.

.Expanding brand awareness in a changing discovery landscape: Marketers are increasingly finding agencies through direct outreach, AI platforms, search, and content, not just personal connections.

.Being clearer and more practical about AI value: Clients want AI-driven insights, efficiency, and analytics rather than vague promises or surface-level adoption.

Importantly, the outlook is not bleak. While growth expectations are more measured, clients are still actively searching for partners, and agencies that take ownership of business development will see momentum build.

The report makes clear that growth in 2026 will depend less on waiting for the market to improve and more on how intentionally agencies go to market.

