Metro Skywalk Inaugurated At International Tech Park Bangalore

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) The International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB) has inaugurated the 'ITPB Metro Skywalk', connecting Pattandur Agrahara Metro Station (Purple Line) directly to ITPB and Park Square Mall.

The skywalk was inaugurated on Friday jointly by Subramanya Gudge, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Project and Planning Director, and Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CapitaLand India Trust CEO.

Designed to save the commuting time for daily commuters, the skywalk streamlines transitions between metro services, the business park, and the mall for more than 55,000 IT professionals.

The ITPB Metro Skywalk, spanning 320 feet in length and elevated 24 feet above the road, will ensure smooth pedestrian and vehicular flow at the bustling ITPB hub.

The elevated bridge withstands high foot traffic while delivering seamless access from the metro station straight to the IT park and mall -- eliminating road crossings for commuters and ensuring safer, uninterrupted movement for motorists below.

It also prioritises accessibility, with smooth ramps, elevators, and wide walkways designed for effortless use by all, including those with mobility challenges.

BMRCL) Project and Planning Director Gudge said, "The ITPB Metro Skywalk is a good example of effective public–private collaboration that strengthens last-mile connectivity and enhances the overall commuter experience."

"Such pedestrian linkages between metro stations and major activity hubs are essential to improving metro accessibility, encouraging public transport usage, and supporting sustainable urban mobility in Bengaluru," he added.

Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam said: "The Metro Skywalk is a critical piece of our infrastructure, ensuring safety for commuters, motorists, and the broader Whitefield community."