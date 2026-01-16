Governor Parnaik Encourages Arunachal Students To Aim For NDA

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Jan 16 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General K.T. Parnaik (retd) on Friday urged the state's students to prepare themselves to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), stressing the importance of discipline, dedication, and commitment in serving the nation.

The Governor gave the call as he interacted with students from Mechukha who recently participated in the National Integration Tour.

The students from Government Higher Secondary School, Mechukha, shared their experiences of travelling outside the state for the first time, including their maiden journeys by plane and train. They spoke with excitement about their visits to the NDA, Khadakwasla, the Naval Dockyard, and the Army Sports Institute, Pune, which deeply inspired many of them to aspire for careers in the Indian armed forces and in professional sports.

The tour was conducted by the 22nd Battalion of the Sikh Regiment under the aegis of the 56th Infantry Division.

Recalling his own formative years as a cadet at the NDA, the Governor encouraged the students to prepare themselves early for the UPSC exams to join the NDA.

He shared with them the timeless essence of the NDA prayer, "to be physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight", and stressed that these values are the foundation of a soldier's life and also the guiding principles for becoming responsible, disciplined, and confident citizens.

Lt. General Parnaik (retd) urged the students to dream big and nurture positive thoughts, reminding them that greatness often begins with self-belief. He encouraged them to remain focused on their goals, work hard with discipline, and never allow limitations of geography or circumstance to define their future.

Emphasising the importance of character, perseverance, and courage, he told the students that the nation needs young minds from frontier regions like Arunachal Pradesh to step forward and contribute to nation-building with pride and purpose.

Expressing happiness over the students' enthusiasm and inspiration gained from the tour, the Governor advised them to share their experiences with their peers, parents, families, and the wider community. He said that such first-hand experiences can ignite curiosity, confidence, and ambition among other young students, thereby creating a ripple effect of motivation and awareness about opportunities beyond the state.

The Governor commended the Indian Army for organising the exposure tour and conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the 22nd Sikh Battalion and the 56th Infantry Division on behalf of the people, parents, and participating students. He observed that the children of the state possess immense potential and talent, and initiatives like the National Integration Tour play a crucial role in providing them the exposure and confidence needed to realise their aspirations.

Earlier, the Officer-in-Charge of the National Integration Tour, Major Praveen Chahal, briefed the Governor about the tour programme, which included visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan, prominent national monuments in the national capital, and a naval ship and submarines in Mumbai. He informed that the tour was flagged off on January 4 by the 5th Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier Ritesh Katoch.