Graniteshares Announces Weekly Distributions For Its Yieldboost Fofs Etfs: YBST And YBTY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares today announced the weekly distributions for its GraniteShares YieldBOOST FoFs ETFs: YBST and YBTY as shown in the table below.

ETF Ticker ETF Name Distribution Frequency Distribution per Share Distribution Rate1,3 30-Day SEC Yield2 ROC4 Ex-Date & Record Date5,6 Payment Date7 YBTY GraniteShares YieldBOOST Top Yielders ETF Weekly $ 0.41202 97.96 % n/a 0.00 % 20-Jan-2026 22-Jan-2026 YBST GraniteShares YieldBOOST Single Stock Universe ETF Weekly $ 0.35572 81.57 % n/a 0.00 % 20-Jan-2026 22-Jan-2026



1 The Distribution Rate shown is based on the NAV per share as of January 15, 2026, adjusted for corporate actions. The Distribution Rate is the annual rate an investor would receive if the most recent distribution remained the same going forward. The rate represents a single distribution from the fund and does not represent total return to the fund. The distribution rate is calculated by annualizing the most recent distribution and dividing it by the most recent NAV adjusted for corporate actions.

2 The 30-Day SEC Yield represents the net investment income (excluding option income) earned by the ETF over the 30-day period ended December 31, 2025. It is expressed as an annualized percentage rate based on the ETF's share price at the end of that period. This metric does not reflect the total income generated by the fund, as it excludes option premium income central to the YieldBOOST strategy.

3 Each GraniteShares YieldBOOST ETF seeks to generate income by selling put options on the underlying asset. While this strategy can generate attractive premiums, it generally caps the upside potential of the ETF. If the reference asset appreciates significantly, the ETF will not fully participate in those gains. However, if the reference asset declines in value, the ETF may experience losses that are not offset by the income received. Investors may be exposed to downside risk while forgoing upside participation.

4 ROC or Return of Capital indicates how much the distribution reflects an investor's initial investment. The figures shown for each Fund in the table above are estimates based on the latest 19a1 forms and may later be determined to be taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law), or return of capital. Actual amounts and sources for tax reporting will depend upon the Fund's investment activities during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year to tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

5 Ex-Date: The first day an ETF trades without the right to receive the upcoming distribution

6 Record Date: The cut-off date set by the company to determine which ETF holders are eligible to receive the distribution

7 Payment Date: Date on which the distribution is paid to eligible ETF holders.

GraniteShares Advisors LLC has contractually agreed to waive its fees and/or pay for operating expenses of the Fund to ensure that total annual fund operating expenses (exclusive of any (i) interest, (ii) brokerage fees and commission, (iii) acquired fund fees and expenses, (iv) fees and expenses associated with instruments in other collective investment vehicles or derivative instruments (including for example options and swap fees and expenses), (v) interest and dividend expense on short sales, (vi) taxes, (vii) other fees related to underlying investments (such as option fees and expenses or swap fees and expenses), (viii) expenses incurred in connection with any merger or reorganization or (ix) extraordinary expenses such as litigation) will not exceed 1.15%. This agreement is effective until December 31, 2025, and it may be terminated before that date only by the Trust's Board of Trustees. GraniteShares Advisors LLC may request recoupment of previously waived fees and paid expenses from the Fund for three years from the date such fees and expenses were waived or paid, if such reimbursement will not cause the Fund's total expense ratio to exceed the expense limitation in place at the time of the waiver and/or expense payment and the expense limitation in place at the time of the recoupment.

Fund is newly launched and has risks associated with its limited operating history.

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. The distribution may include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease a fund's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (844) 476 8747.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a Prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield is not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant. The distribution may include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease a fund's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These distribution rates caused by unusually favorable market conditions may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future. Additional fund risks can be found below.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, Affiliated Fund Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, Option Market Liquidity Risk, Counterparty Risk, Distribution Risk, & NAV Erosion Risk Due to Distribution. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying ETFs

- The Fund's strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying ETFs share increases in value.

- The Fund's strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying ETFs share decline, which may not be offset by the income received by the Fund,

- The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying ETFs,

- Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by Underlying ETFs.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

