Reliance Industries Clocks Rs 18,645 Crore Net Profit In October-December Quarter

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,645 crore in the October-December quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), which representsa 0.56 per cent increase compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 18,540 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenue from operations, however, rose 10.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 269,496 crore during the third quarter, from Rs 243,865 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's consolidated EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter stood at Rs 50,932 crore, which represents a 6.1 per cent increase year-on-year. However, the EBIDTA margin declined to 17.3 per cent compared with 18 per cent during the third quarter of 2024-25.

The company's telecom arm Jio Platforms reported a 16.4 per cent year-on-year jump in EBITDA at Rs 19,303 crore during the quarter. While its 5G subscribers crossed 250 million, the fixed broadband base crossed 25 million.

Reliance Retail reported a 3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 3,551 crore while revenue rose 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

Reliance's capital expenditure for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, stood at Rs 33,826 crore ($ 3.8 billion), driven by investments in ongoing growth projects in O2C and New Energy businesses; and continued capital outlay towards strengthening and expansion of the Jio and Retail network and infrastructure, according to the company statement.

"Reliance's consolidated performance in Q3FY26 reflects consistent financial delivery and operational resilience across businesses," Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.

"Jio's digital ecosystem is deepening its roots in Indian households. Through our mobility and broadband products, we are connecting mobile phones, homes, appliances and enterprises," he added.

The company's retail business also had an eventful quarter, strengthening its portfolio with the onboarding of fresh new brands and product ranges. The demerger of the consumer products business came into effect this quarter, he noted.