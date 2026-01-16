403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kaiser Permanente Taps Beth Leonard To Lead New Public Affairs Function
(MENAFN- PRovoke) OAKLAND, CA - Kaiser Permanente has hired Walgreens Boots Alliance's Beth Leonard to lead the healthcare system's new public affairs function.
Starting February 2, Leonard will oversee all communications, government relations, and community relations activities at the federal, state, and local levels. She will report to Sam Glick, executive VP of enterprise strategy and business development.
Leonard has spent most of the past three years at Walgreens Boots Alliance, where she most recently served as chief corporate affairs officer. In that role, she led a team responsible for managing internal and external relationships, including media relations, digital and social media, executive thought leadership, government affairs, policy, community engagement, partnerships, and events.
Before joining WBA, Leonard led corporate affairs for EmblemHealth, a New York nonprofit healthcare plan and provider.
“Beth is an extraordinary communications strategist and a skilled advocate for high-quality, affordable health care,” said Glick.“Her leadership of our new public affairs function will help ensure Kaiser Permanente continues to lead the national dialogue on health care transformation, as we strive to make our distinct brand of value-based care available to more people and communities.”
Starting February 2, Leonard will oversee all communications, government relations, and community relations activities at the federal, state, and local levels. She will report to Sam Glick, executive VP of enterprise strategy and business development.
Leonard has spent most of the past three years at Walgreens Boots Alliance, where she most recently served as chief corporate affairs officer. In that role, she led a team responsible for managing internal and external relationships, including media relations, digital and social media, executive thought leadership, government affairs, policy, community engagement, partnerships, and events.
Before joining WBA, Leonard led corporate affairs for EmblemHealth, a New York nonprofit healthcare plan and provider.
“Beth is an extraordinary communications strategist and a skilled advocate for high-quality, affordable health care,” said Glick.“Her leadership of our new public affairs function will help ensure Kaiser Permanente continues to lead the national dialogue on health care transformation, as we strive to make our distinct brand of value-based care available to more people and communities.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment