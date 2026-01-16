MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)South Korean star Go Youn-jung says reuniting with the Hong sisters for Netflix's new romantic drama“Can This Love Be Translated?” felt like being part of a fairy tale as the writer duo always manage to create a different universe within their stories.

Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, popular as the Hong sisters are credited with creating many hit romantic and fantasy shows, including“Hotel del Luna”,“My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho”,“The Greatest Love” and“A Korean Odyssey”.

The new show marks Youn-jung's second collaboration with the Hong sisters after two-part hit fantasy drama“Alchemy of Souls”.

“Something I felt when I worked with them back then as well as now is that they are writers who are able to create a time and space that feels like you're in a fairy tale. 'Alchemy of Souls' was the fantasy genre but I feel like they do an amazing job in creating a fantasy within a world that's not really fantastical. It feels like a fairy tale,” the actor told PTI in an interview from Seoul.

“It almost feels like there is a different universe, a different country where these characters would actually live. So I went into this character wishing that she comes off as someone who's endearing and lovable to the viewers,” she added.

A rising star in the K-drama landscape, the 29-year-old actor has delivered critically-acclaimed performances in series like“Moving”,“Resident Playbook” and“Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow”.

In“Can This Love Be Translated?”, she plays the role of Cha Mu-hee opposite Kim Seon-ho as Joo Ho-jin.

The 12-episode series, which started streaming on Netflix from Friday, is a romantic drama about an actor and an interpreter with past connection who fall for each other while working on a dating reality show but find it hard to express their love.