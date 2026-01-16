Kerala Launches First 'Work Near Home' Project
Balagopal said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first WNH centre in Kottarakkara.
The project, initially introduced in a previous state budget, is being implemented in cooperation with Technopark and Cyberpark to bridge the gap between rural talent and global employment opportunities, the minister said.
The“first WNH centre” has been set up in a refurbished BSNL office building here, offering a“plug-and-play” environment where professionals can access world-class workstations without commuting to major cities, he added.
Balagopal said the initiative is part of a broader vision to provide five lakh village-based employment opportunities across Kerala, specifically catering to educated youth and homemakers looking to re-enter the workforce.
Following the launch, the government plans to expand the project to other rural locations, including Kalamassery, Ramanattukara and Taliparamba.
To maintain global standards, the centres will be equipped with uninterrupted electricity and high-speed internet.
