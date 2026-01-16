Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 06:53 AM EST - Hudbay Minerals Inc.: Announced preliminary production results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. Strong operational performance in the fourth quarter with approximately 33,069 tonnes of copper produced and 84,298 ounces of gold produced, resulting in full year 2025 consolidated production of approximately 118,188 tonnes of copper and 267,934 ounces of gold. Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares T are trading down $0.41 at $31.20.

