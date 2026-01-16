PM Svyrydenko: 17 Transformer Substations In Kyiv Powered Up Using Generators

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko following a conference call, according to Ukrinform.

“Restoration work is ongoing, but it is being hampered by severe weather conditions and frost. On the left bank of Kyiv, 24 high-power generators have been connected to residential areas. As of now, thanks to them, 17 transformer substations have been restored,” Svyrydenko said.

In addition, new emergency centers are being set up in the capital, as in other cities. In total, more than 1,300 tents have already been installed in Kyiv, and starting today, 50 mobile kitchens with hot meals will begin operating in areas where the situation remains difficult.

Operators of the 112 hotline have already received more than 4,000 reports and messages about the lack of heat and electricity from all regions. They are already being processed by the relevant services.

Svyrydenko separately emphasized that the government is monitoring the fuel situation and that the country has sufficient reserves for the next 20 days. Work is ongoing to replenish them. The Ministry of Energy is coordinating the work and collecting requests from businesses, which will be resolved quickly.

State-owned companies - JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, NJSC Naftogaz, and JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry - have been instructed to urgently ensure that at least 50% of their own consumption is covered by imported electricity. This will help free up additional electrical capacity in the grid.

A special gas price for cogeneration plants has been introduced for businesses in frontline areas - ₴19,000 per cubic meter. In addition, financial incentives are being developed for entrepreneurs who will supply electricity to critical infrastructure. The procurement of equipment and construction of facilities has also been simplified - without additional permits, the NEURC is to simplify the connection process.

As reported, Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days, and gas reserves are also sufficient to meet consumer needs.

