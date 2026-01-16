Zelensky: Ukrainian Delegation Heading To U.S. To Finalize Security Guarantees And Recovery Deal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Now, as before, all of us must remain focused on cooperation and political unity – all of us in Europe and, of course, all Europeans together with America. The Ukrainian team has been actively working with representatives of the President of the United States in recent days. Meetings of our Ukrainian representatives in the United States are planned,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President noted that the Ukrainian delegation is currently on its way to the United States.

“We hope there will be greater clarity both regarding the documents that we have essentially already prepared with the American side and regarding Russia's response to all the diplomatic efforts that have taken place and are still ongoing,” Zelensky emphasized.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine stressed that countries must actively cooperate within the framework of the PURL program,“which allows us to purchase American weapons for our defense, including missiles for Patriot systems and much of what we currently need, as well as to develop effective and practical relations between Europe and the United States, because such practical cooperation can deliver truly important results.”

Commenting on whether the Prosperity Package – a support package for Ukraine's postwar recovery – is expected to be signed in Davos, Zelensky said that the team has gone to the United States to finalize certain materials related to security guarantees and the Prosperity Package.

“If everything is finalized, if there is acceptance from the American side (because from our side, I believe, we have completed our work), then signing during Davos will be possible,” he said.

Zelensky stressed that there is no urgent need to sign the documents immediately. According to him, the documents must take into account all aspects previously discussed with partners.

“As for the amount allocated for reconstruction. If we are talking about tranches allocated by the European Commission (a €90 billion loan for the next two years – ed.), they are allocated for weapons during the war. If the war ends, or when it ends, these funds can automatically be used for reconstruction. As for our major request, it will certainly be financing only after the war,” he added.

As reported, the United States and Ukraine are preparing to sign a large-scale agreement on Ukraine's postwar reconstruction worth about $800 billion, as well as on U.S. security guarantees.