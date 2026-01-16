Russian Troops Attack Nikopol, Two Dead And Six Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Ukrinform.

“Russians killed two people in Nikopol. The women died as a result of enemy artillery fire. Our condolences to their families and loved ones,” he wrote.

In total, six people have been injured in the city since this morning as a result of enemy attacks. One of them, a 65-year-old woman, is in extremely serious condition.

It is specified that a 44-year-old man who was injured at night will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As reported, on January 13, Russian troops attacked with drones, dropped guided aerial bombs, and shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery throughout the day, injuring two people, including a teenager