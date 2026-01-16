MENAFN - GetNews) The regional expansion increases access to workplace discrimination consultation and EEOC-related guidance for employees across multiple Southern states.







Discrimination Employment Consultants Group announced an expansion of its consulting services across the Southern United States, broadening access to workplace discrimination guidance for employees seeking clarity and direction when facing discrimination-related concerns involving their employer.

The expansion extends the organization's service reach beyond North and South Carolina to include Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and surrounding Southern markets. The move comes as demand continues to grow for independent consultation related to Discrimination workplace issues, employer conduct and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint procedures.

Company leadership said the decision followed sustained increases in inquiries from employees seeking help understanding discrimination processes and evaluating next steps when workplace concerns arise. Many of those inquiries involve individuals working in industries experiencing rapid workforce growth, increased diversity and evolving employment policies.

“People often reach out because they are unsure where to begin,” said founder Johnnie Lattimore.“They may believe something is wrong in how they are being treated by a Discrimination Employer, but they need clear information before deciding how to proceed. Our expansion is about making that guidance more accessible across the region.”

Discrimination Employment Consultants Group provides non-legal consultation services designed to help individuals better understand workplace discrimination standards, civil rights protections and EEOC filing and mediation procedures. The organization does not offer legal representation but focuses on education, documentation guidance and process awareness to support informed decision-making.

The company said expanding across state lines allows it to better address regional differences in employment practices while maintaining consistent service standards. Employees in smaller or underserved markets often lack access to discrimination consultation resources, making remote and regional coverage increasingly important.

“Workplace Discrimination can feel overwhelming, especially when someone is dealing with it alone,” Lattimore said.“Our role is to explain the process in plain terms, help individuals identify potential Discimination workplace patterns and understand what options may be available to them.”

Industry analysts note that increased awareness of workplace rights and reporting channels has contributed to rising demand for consultation services nationwide. In the Southern United States, population growth and labor mobility have further intensified the need for accessible, neutral guidance related to discrimination concerns.

Discrimination Consultants Group officials said the organization will continue monitoring regional demand and employment trends as part of its long-term strategy. Future growth will remain focused on service consistency, ethical consultation practices and clear communication with clients navigating sensitive workplace situations.

The company emphasized that its services are designed to support individuals at various stages of the process, whether they are gathering information, preparing documentation or seeking clarity before engaging with formal complaint channels.

About Discrimination Employment Consultants Group

Discrimination Employment Consultants Group is a workplace discrimination consulting organization serving individuals across the Southern United States. The company provides consultation and guidance related to discrimination concerns, employer conduct, civil rights considerations and EEOC complaint and mediation processes.

Founded with a focus on accessibility and informed advocacy, the organization works with individuals seeking clarity when addressing Discrimination and Discimination workplace issues involving their employer.