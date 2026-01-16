Routegenie Announces Integration With Provide A Ride To Strengthen Broker-Provider Connectivity In NEMT

MENAFN - GetNews) RouteGenie announced a new integration with Provide A Ride to strengthen broker–provider connectivity in NEMT, enabling streamlined data exchange, reduced manual workflows, and improved visibility and coordination across transportation providers, brokers, and health plan stakeholders.

RouteGenie, a leading software platform for medical transportation operations, announced a new integration with Provide A Ride, a trusted partner in non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) serving managed care organizations and state Medicaid agencies. The integration enables seamless data exchange between transportation providers and broker operations, improving visibility, accuracy, and coordination across the NEMT ecosystem.

Through this integration, transportation providers using RouteGenie can connect directly with Provide A Ride, reducing manual workflows and improving operational transparency. Trip data, status updates, and fulfillment details flow more efficiently between systems, helping providers meet broker requirements while supporting timely, reliable transportation for passengers.

“The NEMT industry is at an inflection point-data integration and operational transparency are no longer optional,” said Alan Groedel, President of Provide A Ride.“Provide A Ride's work with RouteGenie sets a new benchmark for how brokers, fleets, and health plans can operate in sync for the benefit of those we serve.”

The integration reflects a shared focus on reliability, accountability, and performance across broker, fleet, and health plan stakeholders. By reducing friction in how trips are managed and communicated, the RouteGenie Provide A Ride connection supports improved service delivery and stronger operational alignment.

“Broker integrations are a critical part of modern medical transportation operations. It is important to invest in the setup and continuously improve these integrations so the data exchange on both ends is up to date,” said Cameron Craig, CEO at RouteGenie.“This integration with Provide A Ride reinforces our commitment to building a flexible, customizable platform that adapts to how brokers and transportation providers actually operate in the real world.”

The RouteGenie platform is designed to support API-driven connectivity with brokers and partners, allowing transportation providers to scale while maintaining accuracy and compliance. Integrations like this one help eliminate duplicate data entry, reduce booking errors, and provide clearer insight into trip execution and performance.

This announcement marks another step in RouteGenie's broader strategy to expand its broker integration ecosystem and support more connected, transparent NEMT operations nationwide.

For more information about RouteGenie's broker integrations or to learn more about this partnership, contact RouteGenie at routegenie/get-a-demo.

About RouteGenie

RouteGenie is a flexible software platform and ecosystem built for medical transportation operations. Designed to adapt to the unique workflows of transportation providers, brokers, and healthcare organizations. RouteGenie streamlines scheduling, dispatching, trip tracking, billing, and communications; helping organizations operate more efficiently while delivering reliable service.

About Provide A Ride

Provide A Ride is a trusted partner in non-emergency medical transportation, serving managed care organizations and state Medicaid agencies with a hybrid model that integrates transportation benefit management services and direct fleet operations. With a focus on transparency, retention, and service excellence, Provide A Ride helps health plans meet their members where they are and get them where they need to go.