Knoxville, Tennessee, Slated To Top 2026 Rankings As A Top Relocation City, Making Windriver Living A Prime Choice For Retirees

MENAFN - GetNews)



Knoxville boasts shopping, recreation, and stunning scenery, and as it tops ratings as a top place to live in the new year, retirees can choose WindRiver Living as their new home

LENOIR CITY, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 16th, 2026 - In 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee, is slated to be a top relocation city, making WindRiver Living a prime choice for retirees who are considering top luxury lakefront golf community living. WindRiver Living is East Tennessee's premier gate lakefront and golf community, and situated along Tellico Lake, it boasts some of the region's most comfortable living amenities and stunning scenery.

Knoxville, Tennessee, boasts Market Square's historic heart with eateries, shopping, and things to do; the Ijams Nature Center with 315 acres of hiking, wildlife, and more; the UT Gardens; Zoo Knoxville; Muse Knoxville; Great Smoky Mountains National Park; and so much more. Residents and visitors alike enjoy the World's Fair Park, concerts, bars, boutiques, bowling, and endless beautiful views. New data shows that Knoxville, Tennessee, is set to overtake Savannah, Georgia, as the top city to move to in 2026. According to statistics, for every person who moves out of Knoxville, 1.6 new people will be moving in.

With statistics showing Knoxville slated to be a top relocation city in 2026, it's anticipated that retirees already eyeing Tennessee will be turning their heads to communities such as the master planned WindRiver Living. WindRiver Living features best in class amenities such as a marina, golf, Clubhouse Village, dining, wellness features, and on-site lodging for guests. Set in beautiful East Tennessee's gorgeous backdrop of hills and valleys and the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, WindRiver Living is a golf lover's dream. Snowbirds and retirees alike have already embraced this community, which features a best in class par-72 golf course designed by icon Bob Cupp. Fishing, food, boating, and even the option to boat to Neyland Stadium are all possible at WindRiver Living.

Now, as Knoxville is slated to be a top relocation city in the new year, WindRiver Living is an exciting option for retirees. At just 40 minutes apart, Knoxville and WindRiver Living are in close proximity to one another. Residents and visitors can easily travel between the Lenoir City and Knoxville, giving them the best of both worlds. When residents and visitors want to explore fun in Knoxville, plenty of opportunities await.“We congratulate Knoxville on being one of the best cities to live in, and we are also proud to offer one of the best golf communities in the region,” said a spokesperson at WindRiver Living. Learn more now by visiting .

ABOUT WINDRIVER LIVING

WindRiver Living is a luxury lakefront golf community located in Lenoir City, Tennessee.