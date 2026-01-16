403
EU Imposes Anti-Dumping Tariffs On Imports Of Fused Alumina From China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Friday imposing definitive anti-dumping duties on imports of fused alumina originating from China to counter what it described as "unfair trade practices".
The Commission stated, in a press release, that the duties range between 88.7 percent and 110.6 percent, while at the same time introducing a duty-free tariff quota allowing a limited volume of Chinese imports to enter the EU market without customs duties.
It added that all imports exceeding this quota will be subject to anti-dumping duties, with measures to apply for an initial period of five years.
The decision was taken in the interest of the European Union "in light of the exceptional circumstances affecting the Union industry," as well as the downstream processing industries linked to it, the Commission said.
It affirmed that the duties were imposed following an investigation that revealed the existence of unfair trade practices that caused injury to European industry.
Fused alumina is considered a key material in the production of steel and other metals, in addition to the glass and ceramics industries, and is also widely used in applications related to the defense sector.
The Commission noted that the introduction of a duty-free tariff quota will contribute to protecting the entire value chain associated with fused alumina, explaining that this chain is of critical importance to European economic security, strategic autonomy, and long-term industrial competitiveness.
"These measures will address what the EU described as harmful dumping in the EU market while avoiding the emergence of structural risks that threaten the industrial ecosystem," the Commission argued.
"They will also ensure security of supply for industrial users of fused alumina and reduce the European Union's dependence on China for this strategic material for European industry."
It pointed out that this is the first time economic security considerations have been taken into account in this manner when imposing trade defense measures.
The Commission added that the imposition of these duties will help re-establish fair competitive conditions in the EU market between fused alumina imported from China and domestically produced material.
It clarified that the value of the fused alumina market in the European Union ranges between 400 and 500 million euros, out of a total volume estimated at around 380,000 tons, of which imports account for approximately 200,000 tons, about 160,000 tons of which come from China.
The fused alumina industry in the European Union provides employment for around 1,000 people, with facilities located in Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and Slovenia. (end)
