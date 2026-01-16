Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Falls After Positive US Economic Data, Other Precious Metals Also Decline

Gold Falls After Positive US Economic Data, Other Precious Metals Also Decline


2026-01-16 10:01:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices dipped on Thursday following stronger-than-expected US economic data, which reduced expectations of an imminent interest rate cut.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,598.52 an ounce, although it remains on track for weekly gains of around 2%. US gold futures for February delivery also declined 0.5%, settling at $4,601.80 an ounce.

Other precious metals saw sharper declines. Spot silver dropped 1.8% to $90.70 an ounce but is still set for weekly gains exceeding 13%, after hitting an all-time high of $93.57 in the previous session.

Platinum fell 2.8% to $2,342.14 an ounce, while palladium declined 2.3% to $1,759.07 an ounce, having touched a one-week low earlier.

MENAFN16012026000063011010ID1110608083



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search