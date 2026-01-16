Gold Falls After Positive US Economic Data, Other Precious Metals Also Decline

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices dipped on Thursday following stronger-than-expected US economic data, which reduced expectations of an imminent interest rate cut.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,598.52 an ounce, although it remains on track for weekly gains of around 2%. US gold futures for February delivery also declined 0.5%, settling at $4,601.80 an ounce.

Other precious metals saw sharper declines. Spot silver dropped 1.8% to $90.70 an ounce but is still set for weekly gains exceeding 13%, after hitting an all-time high of $93.57 in the previous session.

Platinum fell 2.8% to $2,342.14 an ounce, while palladium declined 2.3% to $1,759.07 an ounce, having touched a one-week low earlier.