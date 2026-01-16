Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Omani Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments
Kuwait: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahia held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr Al Busaidi and discussed bilateral relations.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the two sides discussed enhancing ties in all fields to advance joint interest, in addition to exchanging views on several regional and international issues of joint interest
