Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Omani Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Omani Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments


2026-01-16 10:01:41
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahia held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr Al Busaidi and discussed bilateral relations.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the two sides discussed enhancing ties in all fields to advance joint interest, in addition to exchanging views on several regional and international issues of joint interest

MENAFN16012026000063011010ID1110608082



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search