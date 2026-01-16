Egypt Reaffirms Support For Lebanon's Security And Sovereignty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has reaffirmed his country's support for Lebanese national institutions in maintaining security and stability across Lebanon.

In a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Thursday, Abdelatty emphasised Egypt's steadfast position in backing Lebanon, respecting its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and supporting the full authority of the Lebanese state over its territory, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister stressed the importance of full and impartial implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, ensuring the immediate and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and halting all violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Abdelatty also expressed Egypt's firm opposition to any attempts at military escalation that could threaten Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, or territorial integrity.