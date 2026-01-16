Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Undergoes Medical Tests In A Hospital In Riyadh: Saudi Royal Court

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Royal Court said in a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud carried out medical tests today at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.