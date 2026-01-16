Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Undergoes Medical Tests In A Hospital In Riyadh: Saudi Royal Court

Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Undergoes Medical Tests In A Hospital In Riyadh: Saudi Royal Court


2026-01-16 10:01:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has undergone medical tests.

The Royal Court said in a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud carried out medical tests today at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.

The Peninsula

