Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance: Online Training Course (May 21-22, 2026) Enhanced With Interactive Sessions And Expert Guidance

The purpose of this seminar is to provide a comprehensive, yet practical, assessment of the main requirements of Volume IXB, the new key document on pharmacovigilance guidelines used by the veterinary regulatory authorities to ensure a compliant reporting company. The programme will also consider the potential impact of Brexit on pharmacovigilance and the implications of the proposed EU Regulation (2019/6) on Veterinary Medicinal Products.

Interactive sessions throughout the two days will give delegates the opportunity to discuss key issues of current concern with our experienced trainer.

This course forms part of our selection of Animal Health training courses, designed to keep you up to date with the latest regulations surrounding veterinary medicines, animal feeds, and industry best practices.

Benefits of Attending



Explore the European regulatory framework and the implications of the proposed EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Learn the key requirements of Volume IXB and a detailed description of the pharmacovigilance system (DDPS) and the pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF)

Gain PV training, PV reporting in licensing/distribution agreements and company core safety information compliance

Understand product safety reviews, signal detection and benefit-risk assessments Look at risk management and crisis management

Certifications



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Agenda

Day 1

The DDPS and the PSMF



The DDPS

The DDPS - what happens now?

The PSMF - purpose and maintenance Transition from DDPS to PSMF

PV training



Requirements for PV training

Who trains whom and when?

Training records, maintenance and updates Role of QA and HR in training

Product safety reviews



The safety review committee

Timings for safety review Record keeping for safety review meetings

Company core safety information



Core safety information

How to determine what to include and what to exclude in a company core data sheet (CCDS) Maintenance and development of a CCDS

Compliance and PV



Basic principles

Measuring compliance Quality versus quantity in safety reports

Day 2

PV reporting in licensing/distribution agreements



What types of agreements exist?

Audits of pharmacovigilance capabilities in partners

What agreements need to be in place for PV reporting?

PV reporting agreements - what needs to be covered? Monitoring PV agreements - what happens if it goes wrong?

Signal detection/benefit-risk and risk management



The pharmacovigilance system

Signal detection and analysis: what is required?

Benefit-risk assessments

Risk management/minimisation

Crisis management Communication with the public

Audits and inspections: are you ready?



What are inspectors looking for?

Inspection findings and outcomes Implications of the proposed EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Risk Management Dealing with an Alert

