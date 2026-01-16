Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance: Online Training Course (May 21-22, 2026) Enhanced With Interactive Sessions And Expert Guidance
The purpose of this seminar is to provide a comprehensive, yet practical, assessment of the main requirements of Volume IXB, the new key document on pharmacovigilance guidelines used by the veterinary regulatory authorities to ensure a compliant reporting company. The programme will also consider the potential impact of Brexit on pharmacovigilance and the implications of the proposed EU Regulation (2019/6) on Veterinary Medicinal Products.
Interactive sessions throughout the two days will give delegates the opportunity to discuss key issues of current concern with our experienced trainer.
This course forms part of our selection of Animal Health training courses, designed to keep you up to date with the latest regulations surrounding veterinary medicines, animal feeds, and industry best practices.
Benefits of Attending
- Explore the European regulatory framework and the implications of the proposed EU pharmacovigilance legislation Learn the key requirements of Volume IXB and a detailed description of the pharmacovigilance system (DDPS) and the pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF) Gain PV training, PV reporting in licensing/distribution agreements and company core safety information compliance Understand product safety reviews, signal detection and benefit-risk assessments Look at risk management and crisis management
Certifications
- CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Agenda
Day 1
The DDPS and the PSMF
- The DDPS The DDPS - what happens now? The PSMF - purpose and maintenance Transition from DDPS to PSMF
PV training
- Requirements for PV training Who trains whom and when? Training records, maintenance and updates Role of QA and HR in training
Product safety reviews
- The safety review committee Timings for safety review Record keeping for safety review meetings
Company core safety information
- Core safety information How to determine what to include and what to exclude in a company core data sheet (CCDS) Maintenance and development of a CCDS
Compliance and PV
- Basic principles Measuring compliance Quality versus quantity in safety reports
Day 2
PV reporting in licensing/distribution agreements
- What types of agreements exist? Audits of pharmacovigilance capabilities in partners What agreements need to be in place for PV reporting? PV reporting agreements - what needs to be covered? Monitoring PV agreements - what happens if it goes wrong?
Signal detection/benefit-risk and risk management
- The pharmacovigilance system Signal detection and analysis: what is required? Benefit-risk assessments Risk management/minimisation Crisis management Communication with the public
Audits and inspections: are you ready?
- What are inspectors looking for? Inspection findings and outcomes Implications of the proposed EU pharmacovigilance legislation
Risk Management Dealing with an Alert
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment