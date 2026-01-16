Inboxally Wins The Winter 2026 Top Performer Award For Email Deliverability Software From Sourceforge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) InboxAlly recognized for excellence in email deliverability solutions, enhancing sender reputation and engagement.

New York, New York, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InboxAlly, an email deliverability and inbox placement optimization platform trusted by agencies, consultants, and high-volume senders, announced today that it has been awarded the Winter 2026 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website.







Celebrating InboxAlly's Award as Top Performer for Email Deliverability Software

This recognition places InboxAlly among the top 10% of highly reviewed products on SourceForge, based on the volume of recent outstanding user reviews. With nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers per month, SourceForge's Top Performer awards highlight products that consistently deliver exceptional customer satisfaction and measurable results.

The Winter 2026 Top Performer Award is given only to products that receive enough high-quality, positive user reviews to rank in the top tenth percentile of all reviewed products on SourceForge - a distinction earned from a field of more than 100,000 software products.

“We're excited and honored to receive the SourceForge Winter 2026 Top Performer Award,” said Darren Blumenfeld, CEO of InboxAlly.“This recognition reflects the real-world results our customers see every day - improved inbox placement, stronger sender reputation, and more reliable email performance. We're grateful to our customers for their trust and their feedback.”

InboxAlly helps organizations recover and protect sender reputation while scaling email safely through engagement-driven warm-up, seed-based inbox placement testing, and actionable deliverability insights. The platform is relied upon by email professionals who need consistent performance across major mailbox providers without invasive setup or operational overhead.

About InboxAlly

InboxAlly is the market's leading deliverability solution, trusted by agencies, enterprises, and high-volume senders worldwide to supercharge results with their existing ESP -maximizing inbox placement, boosting engagement, and protecting sender reputation. With proven methods that strengthen deliverability, seamless integrations, real-time analytics, and recognition as a Sammy Award winner, InboxAlly delivers measurable results that drive more revenue.

About SourceForge

is the world's largest B2B software comparison directory, serving nearlyand featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge hosts overacross more than, helping businesses discover the best software to fit their needs and their budget.

Press Inquiries

Vivian Bastos

...

(347) 997-1661

1178 Broadway

3rd Floor #1166

New York, NY 10001