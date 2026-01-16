Bihar: Millet Noodles, Made From Ragi And Jowar Offer Healthier Options For Children

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) The wide range of homegrown millet-made noodles (comprising ragi, bajra and jowar) represent the new age superfood, bringing the focus back on our forgotten culinary traditions and also myriad health benefits associated with it.

In a one-of-its-kind initiative, the agricultural scientists at Bihar Agricultural University (BAU) in Bhagalpur have developed 'noodles' made from ragi and jowar and are being touted as "Nutri Tiffin Box" for children.

Also, with the Central government classifying the traditional millets as 'superfood', there has been growing interest among gourmands, restaurateurs, as well as noodle manufacturers to take a step forward to customise two-minute fast-food on lines of these grains – considered a staple in traditional Indian cooking.

According to a Bihar Agricultural University official, the ragi and jowar-made noodles will be presented before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his upcoming "Samriddhi Yatra" (Prosperity Journey).

BAU Vice-Chancellor Dr D.R. Singh described the millet-based noodles as a healthy alternative to refined flour-made Maggi or other brands and also pitched for its market linkage, so that the products can be distributed through the Jeevika self-help groups in Bihar.

He further suggested that these jowar and ragi noodles, as part of the Nutri Tiffin Box, be included in the mid-day meal programme in schools.

“Due to their abundance of nutrition and fibre, they are beneficial for children, the elderly, and patients,” he opined.

During the press briefing, the Vice-Chancellor also offered samples of the noodles for testing.

Further, explaining the benefits of millet-made noodles, Dr Singh said, "We have developed Nutri Tiffin Boxes made from millets. Currently, Maggi available in the market is mostly made from refined flour, contains little fibre, is low in protein, and is not very healthy for children to eat as a snack. It was not suitable for tiffin boxes."

He also mentioned that plans are underway to set up stalls for millet-based products at places like Patna Airport and Purnea Airport, subject to obtaining the necessary permissions.