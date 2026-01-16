Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Photo Of Saif Ali Khan Cradling Newborn Taimur In Hospital Room

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an unseen picture straight from the moments after the birth of her first child Taimur Ali Khan.

The photograph shows her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan holding newborn Taimur in his arms inside the hospital.

Kareena, on the photo wrote, 'When Dadi Ji photobombed but didn't know'

The actress' grandmother late Krishna Raj Kapoor was seen sitting in the hospital room where Kareena delivered Taimur.

The carousel post features several unseen images from Kapoor's pregnancy phase, including candid family gatherings, travel memories, moments with close friends, hospital-room pictures.

Each picture has a pregnancy as the centre point. In one picture, she wrote,“Just how we do it.”

In another picture featuring Saif caressing her baby bump, Kareena wrote,“Guarding the bump.” Sharing a pictore with Karan Johar, she wrote,“When they didn't know I was pregnant.”

Further, sharing the entire throwback carousel on social media, Kareena captioned it,“The year of the bump.”

For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, on the 20th of December 2016. Their second baby, a boy, whom they names as Jehangir Ali Khan, was born on February 21, 2021.

Talking about the star couple, Kareena and Saif, who began dating during the filming of their 2007 released movie Tashan, tied the knot in October 2012 after dating for a few years.

The year of 2025, in the actress' words was very difficult for them as a family.

For the uninitiated, Kareena's husband and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a burglar in January 2025 at his own residence, following which he was hospitalised for nearly 10 days.

Their younger son Jeh also faces injury during the attack. Saif had faced multiple stab wounds and a spinal injury.

–IANS

rd/