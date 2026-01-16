ED Files Charge Sheet In Alleged Misappropriation, Substandard Work In Kohima HC Complex

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Jan 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet before the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Dimapur in connection with the alleged misappropriation of public funds and substandard construction of the new High Court complex in Kohima -- Nagaland's state capital, the central probe agency sources said on Friday.

The ED's Dimapur Sub-Zonal Office, has filed a charge sheet before the PMLA Special Court in Dimapur in the case of Avituo Sekhose, M/s Hexad Syndicate, Thepfusatuo Rio, Mhalelie Rio and Vibeilietuo Kets, on December 29, 2025, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet on January 12, 2026.

The central probe agency said in a statement that the ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Imphal Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on June 17, 2019.

The case was registered by the CBI on the directions of the Gauhati High Court's Kohima bench in PIL (suo moto) for the alleged misappropriation of public money and the sub-standard construction work of the new High Court Complex in Kohima.

The FIR was filed for the violation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, specifically alleging that the government servants of Nagaland Public Works Department (PWD) in criminal conspiracy with the government contractors have misappropriated the funds from the taxpayers while executing the work of the new High Court complex in Kohima.

The statement said that during investigation under the PMLA it was found that Nagaland PWD officials have fraudulently inflated the costs of the work of construction of two retaining walls in the new High Court complex and have paid excess amount to the tune of nearly Rs 80.25 lakh to government contractor Avituo Sekhose.

Similarly, the cost of the work for construction of High Court complex road and footpath with chequered tiles was also inflated as part of the conspiracy between the government contractors and Nagaland PWD officials, resulting in the excess payment of nearly Rs 29.68 lakh to the firm M/s Hexad Syndicate and its partners Thepfusatuo Rio, Mhalelie Rio and Vibeilietuo Kets.

The Proceeds of Crime in the matter have been identified to be nearly Rs 1.09 crore.

During the course of investigation, ED had also issued a provisional attachment order amounting to Rs 96.67 lakh.

The investigation has revealed the involvement of several officials of the Nagaland PWD, leading to the huge loss to the public exchequer.