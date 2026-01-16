LHV Group's Own Share Acquisition Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group announces that during the period 09.-15.01.2026, it has acquired the company's own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (pcs) Weighted average price per day (EUR) 12.01.2026 20,212 3.572072 13.01.2026 12,400 3.5725 14.01.2026 12,200 3.5775



LHV Group is acquiring its own shares based on the resolution of the company's general meeting of shareholders held on 26 March 2025, and under the conditions decided by the Supervisory Board. The authorized agent for the transactions is AS LHV Pank. Summary data of the acquisitions will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction and will be made available to the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on LHV Group's investor website.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of November, LHV Pank's banking services are being used by 489,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 106,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 230,000 clients. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: ...

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: ...