Digital Product Passport (DPP) Market Surges To $1,780.5 Million By 2030 CAGR 45.7%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the Digital Product Passport (DPP) Market is poised for substantial expansion, expected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.7%. The market, valued at approximately USD 185.9 million in 2024, is anticipated to grow to USD 1,780.5 million by 2030.

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2030

2024 Market Size: USD 185.9 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,780.5 million CAGR (2025–2030): 45.7%

The digital product passport (DPP) market is experiencing rapid growth as industries place greater focus on transparency, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

The DPP market creates strong opportunities for businesses to improve transparency, traceability, and sustainability. The software segment is the fastest growing in the DPP market, driven by its ability to improve traceability, transparency, and lifecycle data management.

The digital product passport (DPP) market is swiftly growing as sectors increasingly emphasize transparency, sustainability, and compliance. By offering comprehensive details regarding a product's lifecycle, from its source to its recyclability, DPPs enable organizations to refine operations, improve decision-making, and conform to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. This expansion is driven by increasing regulatory requirements, consumer demands for transparency, and technological progress in areas like blockchain, IoT, and AI that have rendered DPPs more accessible and scalable. As sectors such as manufacturing, retail, and healthcare adopt DPPs, they are reshaping supply chain management, enhancing trust, and advancing goals related to a circular economy and global sustainability.

Regulations such as the EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) are greatly influencing the digital product passport (DPP) market. ESPR requires improved transparency and traceability during product lifetimes, compelling manufacturers to reveal essential environmental, material, and repairability information. This encourages businesses to implement DPPs, digital tools that consolidate and distribute this information among stakeholders. DPPs are ever more important as they improve compliance with the targets of the circular economy, waste minimization, and maximization of recycling efficiency. Increasingly strict sustainability standards for the globe make industries adopt DPP technologies to gain compliance with the rules, improve operational efficiency, and respond to rising consumer and legislative demands for sustainable practices.

The software segment is fastest growing in the DPP market due to its ability to enhance traceability, transparency, and data handling capabilities of software across the product lifecycle. Motivated by regulatory needs for sustainability and openness, software solutions enable secure storage of data, real-time monitoring, and furthering of inclusion of technologies such as AI, blockchain, and IoT.

These innovations enable market players to provide scalable, automated solutions that improve operational efficiency, compliance, and consumer trust. By leveraging these innovations, companies can discover fresh avenues for expansion, positioning themselves as leaders in the changing digital transformation of supply chains and sustainability initiatives.

The circular economy is quickly progressing in the digital product passport (DPP) as it highlights resource efficiency, waste minimization, and sustainable product lifecycle management. DPPs provide essential information about a product's ingredients, materials, and environmental impacts, enabling businesses to implement circular approaches such as repair, reuse, refurbishment, and recycling. This information assists organizations in minimizing resource use and prolonging product lifespans, which are essential aspects of a circular economy. With the rise of sustainability as a focus, regulations and consumer demands are driving businesses to implement circular practices.

DPPs provide the clarity required to monitor a product's path, leading to improved recycling methods and reduced waste. The circular economy's influence on the digital product passport market is growing swiftly through the promotion of closed-loop systems, aiding in minimizing environmental effects and enhancing resource utilization.

DPPs targeting the distribution stage are witnessing considerable expansion driven by the rising need for transparency, sustainability, and traceability throughout product lifespans. Concentrating on the distribution phase, DPPs allow companies to monitor a product's path from production to consumers, guaranteeing precise information about origin, quality, and adherence to regulations.

As global supply chains grow more complex, these DPPs help firms comply with regulatory requirements, reduce risks of counterfeiting, and improve product safety. They likewise establish consumer confidence by providing thorough information about materials, environmental impacts, and recycling options. Additionally, with greater focus on sustainability, companies are employing DPPs to support circular economy initiatives, encouraging product recycling and reuse. As a result, this heightens the demand for distribution-level DPPs, especially in industries like electronics, fashion, and food, where it is crucial to manage product lifecycles.

The DPP market offers significant opportunities for companies across various industries to enhance transparency, traceability, and sustainability. By adopting DPPs, businesses can provide consumers with detailed product information, fostering trust and promoting eco-conscious purchasing. Companies can streamline supply chain operations through better tracking, reducing waste and improving efficiency.

Additionally, DPPs support compliance with environmental regulations and enable better recycling and material recovery by tracking a product's life cycle. Technology providers can innovate with solutions like blockchain and IoT to ensure secure, data-rich platforms. Ultimately, integrating DPPs allows businesses to drive sustainability, optimize operations, and gain a competitive edge in a growing market focused on environmental responsibility.

Companies in Digital Product Passport (DPP) Market are Siemens (Germany), 3E (US), Kezzler (Norway), and Circulor (UK), along with SMEs and startups such as Circularise (Netherlands), The ID Factory (Italy), Renoon (Netherlands), Spherity (Germany), and Carboledger (US)

