Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Changes To Sub-Funds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplements: Shareholder Notice - effective from 16 February 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the supplements for certain Sub-Funds will be updated, with effect from 16 February 2026, to reflect changes to their exclusion policies as follows:



remove the 10% revenue threshold exclusion relating to conventional weapons amend the current full exclusion relating to nuclear weapons to allow for investment in issuers who support nuclear weapons programmes to states within the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, commonly known as the Non-Proliferation Treaty or ''NPT''

