Vilkyškių Pieninė AB Completed The Transaction For The Acquisition Of 100% Of The Shares Of Marijampolės Pieno Konservai UAB On 16 January 2026

Based on the resolution of the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania of 13 November 2025, which permitted the implementation of the concentration by Vilkyškių pieninė AB through the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB, thereby acquiring sole control of this company, as well as having fulfilled all the preliminary conditions set out in the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement of 16 January 2026 Vilkyškių pieninė AB completed the transaction for the acquisition of shares of Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB.

100% of the company's shares were acquired, the transaction value is 7,5 million euros.

After the acquisition, VILVI Group became one of the largest milk processing groups in the Baltics. Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB operates two factories: Marijampolė factory, which produces canned milk and butter, and the Kalvarija factory, which produces various types of milk powder. This transaction will allow the group to expand its product portfolio.

After taking over the shares of Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB, the main directions of the company's activities will remain the same – the company will continue to produce canned milk and milk powder. The company will be systematically integrated into the structure of VILVI Group in order to effectively utilize the group's economies of scale and operational synergies. It is also planned to fully utilise the largest butter production line in the Baltics.

In recent years, Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB has generated revenues of approximately 65 million euros, and the planned revenues are more than eur 100 million per year.

As of 16 January 2026, VILVI Group consists of: Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA, and Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB. The companies of VILVI Group employ approximately 1,400 employees.

