Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: A $2.66 Billion Market By 2032 Featuring Atome, Grab Paylater, Spaylater (Seamoney), And Singtel

Over the next 2-4 years, regulatory compliance will remain a central competitive differentiator. Platform-based distribution will continue to favour Grab and Shopee-linked ecosystems, while banks are expected to gain share due to lower risk thresholds. Fintech BNPL providers may pursue deeper funding partnerships with financial institutions as operating requirements increase. Competitive intensity will stabilise, with differentiation shifting toward underwriting discipline, multi-service integration, and merchant platform partnerships.

BNPL in Singapore operates within a concentrated environment dominated by platform-led providers, regional fintechs, and bank-linked instalment offerings. Competitive intensity has shifted from rapid merchant acquisition toward compliance readiness following the 2.02 trillionPL Framework introduced by MAS and the industry working group. Providers such as Atome, Grab PayLater, and ShopBack PayLater maintain strong retail and lifestyle penetration, while banks continue to strengthen card-based instalments as a regulated alternative. Payment service providers (PSPs), including Stripe, Adyen, and Shopify, are increasingly shaping provider visibility by embedding BNPL options into merchant checkout stacks.

Atome remains a prominent regional player across fashion, electronics, and lifestyle services through extensive merchant integrations. Grab PayLater leverages its ecosystem spanning transport, food delivery, and ecommerce to maintain broad usage. ShopBack PayLater (in partnership with Hoolah's successor platform) maintains a presence in lifestyle and SME retail. On the banking side, DBS, OCBC, and UOB continue expanding instalment plans within credit products, positioning themselves as compliant and low-risk options. New standalone BNPL entrants have been limited over the past 12 months due to heightened regulatory expectations and increased funding constraints in the fintech sector.

Consumers Shift Toward Regulated BNPL and Credit-Linked Instalments



BNPL usage in Singapore is moving toward regulated offerings and credit-linked instalment products, driven by consumer preference for predictable repayment structures. Providers such as Atome, Grab PayLater and ShopBack PayLater remain active, but banks are increasingly offering instalment plans directly on credit and debit accounts. The Buy Now Pay Later Framework, implemented by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the BNPL Working Group in 2024, formalised caps on late fees, credit limits, and repayment disclosures, influencing how providers design products.

Regulatory tightening has created a clearer structure for consumer protection, making MAS-aligned instalment products more attractive to both consumers and merchants. Banks and regulated FIs see an opportunity to strengthen customer retention by integrating instalment features into cards and mobile banking apps. Large ecommerce and mobility platforms, especially Grab and Shopee, are embedding more compliant BNPL flows to maintain merchant acceptance. Regulated BNPL is expected to become the standard. Fintechs may face higher compliance costs and increased reliance on bank partnerships for underwriting. Bank-led instalments are likely to gain share, particularly for repeat borrowers, and the distinction between BNPL and traditional revolving credit will narrow further.

E-commerce and Lifestyle Services Drive Embedded BNPL Adoption



BNPL is expanding beyond retail into lifestyle services, including travel, wellness, and mobility subscriptions. Travel platforms such as and airlines, including Singapore Airlines' KrisShop, are increasingly integrating BNPL at checkout. Lifestyle merchants in fitness, electronics, and home services have also expanded BNPL acceptance, with Atome and Grab strengthening omnichannel integrations.

Singapore's high ecommerce penetration and digital-first retail environment enable BNPL to be embedded in merchant apps and payment gateways with minimal friction. Merchants are using BNPL to drive conversions in discretionary categories where ticket sizes are rising amid inflationary pressures. PSPs such as Adyen, Stripe, and Shopify have integrated BNPL options across Singapore-based merchants, reducing technical barriers. BNPL usage will broaden beyond fashion and electronics toward travel, recreation, and subscription services. Embedded distribution via PSPs and marketplaces will reduce BNPL providers' customer acquisition costs. Merchant-level adoption is expected to deepen even if transaction sizes remain regulated.

Providers Strengthen Credit Risk Controls Under MAS Expectations



BNPL providers in Singapore are adjusting underwriting, credit limits, and behavioural monitoring in response to MAS guidelines. Firms such as Atome and Grab have introduced more explicit affordability checks, transaction caps, and repayment reminders. The BNPL Working Group's framework covering credit limit thresholds, consumer education, and data sharing has set expectations for ongoing monitoring of customer behaviour.

Increased policy focus on household leverage and overspending risk has encouraged providers to adopt more conservative underwriting models. Providers rely more on repayment behaviour and bank-account-based signals rather than pure transaction data, aligning with MAS guidance. Rising media coverage of consumer debt risk has put providers under reputational pressure to demonstrate responsible lending practices. Credit tightening will reduce delinquency volatility and improve funding sustainability for BNPL providers. It may, however, slow customer acquisition among younger consumers who previously relied on lower-friction onboarding. Providers with strong risk models and diversified revenue streams will be better positioned to scale sustainably under the regulated environment.

BNPL Providers Pursue Funding Diversification and Ecosystem Partnerships



BNPL companies in Singapore are widening their funding and partnership strategies as the cost of capital increases and regulatory expectations evolve. Firms such as Atome have formed regional credit partnerships with banks and non-bank financing institutions, while Grab PayLater leverages its financial services arm, GrabFin, to support cross-product monetisation across payments, insurance, and lending.

BNPL providers require stable capital sources to sustain instalment financing, especially when fees are capped. The shift toward ecosystem-based financial services encourages providers to link BNPL with loyalty programmes, digital wallets, and broader lifestyle services. Competition from banks pushes fintech players to collaborate rather than compete directly on balance-sheet strength. Partnership-driven BNPL delivery will expand, with banks providing funding while BNPL providers focus on consumer experience and merchant integration. Larger platforms such as Grab and Shopee will retain a competitive advantage through ecosystem reach. Smaller standalone BNPL fintechs may consolidate or specialise in niche sectors due to rising operating requirements.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



Partnership activity has been more prominent than M&A. In 2024, Atome expanded partnerships with regional PSPs and travel platforms to strengthen cross-border acceptance. Grab enhanced PayLater integration within GrabFin and merchant commerce tools. Banks focused on improving instalment transparency and digital onboarding, but did not engage in BNPL-specific acquisitions. The market has seen consolidation in earlier years, and current activity reflects incremental feature upgrades rather than new entrants acquiring market share.

