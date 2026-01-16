CM Kumar Launches Samriddhi Yatra From West Champaran To Review Development Works

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) Following the formation of the new NDA government in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched the 'Samriddhi Yatra' to review the progress of development projects and welfare schemes across the state.

The yatra commenced from Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran.

On the first day of the march, CM Kumar laid the foundation stones for 125 development projects worth Rs 153 crore and inaugurated 36 projects worth Rs 29 crore.

An official program in this connection was organised at Ramna Maidan in Bettiah.

“The objective of this journey is to accelerate development work and elevate Bihar into the category of the most developed states in the country, thereby improving the lives of its people,” the Chief Minister said in a written statement.

Detailing the day's activities, Kumar said,“During my visit to West Champaran, I inspected various development projects. I laid foundation stones for 125 projects and inaugurated 36 projects. I also inspected the Chanpatia industrial area at Kumarbagh and interacted with entrepreneurs. I instructed the officials to extend all possible support to entrepreneurs and investors. The Chanpatia industrial area is gradually emerging as a strong industrial hub.”

He added that meetings were held with district officials to review schemes and projects being implemented by various departments.

“I directed officials to ensure timely and effective completion of development works with full commitment and sensitivity,” Kumar said.

After the review meeting, the Chief Minister participated in a public interaction program at Ramna Maidan in Bettiah, where he interacted with local residents and formally inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects.

The Samriddhi Yatra was launched after the NDA's sweeping victory in the Assembly elections held in November last year.

As part of the yatra, CM Nitish Kumar will visit all districts of Bihar to assess ongoing development works and welfare schemes, and will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for new projects during the tour.